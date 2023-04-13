ED files FEMA case against BBC India for foreign exchange violations



The BBC's foreign remittances are being investigated by the Enforcement Directorate (ED), sources told news agency PTI. The British Broadcasting Corporation (BBC) in India has been asked to provide financial details in connection with a new investigation into alleged foreign exchange violations. Earlier this year, the BBC faced a tax investigation.



The probe agency has also asked the British broadcaster to furnish its books of accounts and financial statements, sources added. The ED has filed a case against BBC India under the Foreign Exchange Management Act (FEMA).



Senior BBC employees were required to stay in the offices overnight to answer questions during the survey. The latest development comes months after the Income Tax Department surveyed the BBC and sent teams to the broadcaster's offices in Delhi and Mumbai over allegations of tax evasion, profit diversion, and rule violations.

Also Read Only 3% PMLA cases have been against politicians: Enforcement Directorate LIVE: ED registers FEMA case against BBC over alleged forex violations LIVE: Terrorists attack Karachi police chief's office, TTP responsible LIVE: Mulayam Singh Yadav, Zakir Hussain, among 106 Padma Award recipients LIVE updates: Delhi's Ashram flyover to reopen on March 6 after two months J'khand: Union min, ex-CMs among 41 BJP members booked for Sec144 violation Delhi excise policy scam: Pvt company helped transfer Rs 31 cr, claims ED India's wheat stocks dwindle to a 6-year low of 8.34 MMT, down 57% YoY Be smart and use masks, doctors advise caution as Covid-19 cases surge Odisha: Prohibitory orders in FACOR Vedanta plant after labour unrest