Asia Cup, IND vs PAK: Confident Pakistan name unchanged 11 for India game

Pakistan continued the trend of naming their playing 11 on the eve of the match day in the Asia Cup. They have named an unchanged 11 from their first Super4 clash to face India on Sunday, September 10

India vs Pakistan in Asia Cup 2023, in Kandy, Sri Lanka. Photo: PCB

India vs Pakistan in Asia Cup 2023, Sri Lanka. Photo: PCB

BS Web Team New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 09 2023 | 7:42 PM IST
Topics : India vs Pakistan Asia Cup India cricket team Pakistan cricket team BS Web Reports

First Published: Sep 09 2023 | 7:33 PM IST

