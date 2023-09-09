Confirmation

Recent Sri Lankan experience gives Pakistan an edge over India: Babar

Babar Azam playing against Nepal in the Asia Cup 2023 opener at Multan. Photo: PCB

Babar Azam playing against Nepal in the Asia Cup 2023 opener at Multan. Photo: PCB

Press Trust of India Colombo
3 min read Last Updated : Sep 09 2023 | 12:44 PM IST
Pakistan skipper Babar Azam on Saturday said the recent experience of playing in Sri Lankan conditions will give his side an edge over India in Sunday's Asia Cup Super 4 clash.
Several Pakistan players have been playing in Sri Lanka since the Test series in July, followed by the Lanka Premier League and the bilateral ODIs against Afghanistan.
Given the continuous cricket we are playing both in Pakistan and Sri Lanka, you can say that we hold an edge (over India)," said Babar in the pre-match press conference.
 
We have been playing here in Sri Lanka for the past two months or so. We have played Tests, we played a series against Afghanistan and then the LPL... So it can be said that we have an advantage.
Babar's side had to shuttle between Sri Lanka and Pakistan because of the tournament scheduling, but the right-handed batter did not read too much into it.
We always knew the schedule and how much we have to travel. So, it's become important how we look after our players. We have planned everything well, he said.
 

Pakistan pacers have been doing exceedingly well in the Asia Cup as Shaheen Shah Afridi, Haris Rauf and Naseem Shah have so far taken 23 wickets among them from just three matches.
However, Babar exhorted his spinners to join the party in the middle overs so that the pressure applied on opponents does not slip.
Yes, we get a good start (with the ball) and the plan always is to bowl good in middle overs. The effort is to have an effective combination. We need wickets in the middle overs but we are not getting them.
But you can see that we are finishing good. Our pacers are doing well at the end. This is a team performance. If someone fails, then another bowler chips in, said Babar.
 
This is the second time India and Pakistan are meeting each other in the tournament after their league match at Pallekele ended in a washout.
Babar hoped the weather would stay clear on Sunday.
We are focusing on what is in our control. The way the sun is beaming, I don't think it will rain a lot (tomorrow). We are trying to do as much practice as we can, he added.
 

