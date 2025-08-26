Tuesday, August 26, 2025 | 08:14 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Cricket / Asia Cup / News / Asia Cup 2025: Fit-again Suryakumar Yadav key to India's title charge

Asia Cup 2025: Fit-again Suryakumar Yadav key to India's title charge

India will begin their Asia Cup campaign on September 10 against the UAE, followed by the much-anticipated clash against Pakistan on September 14

Suryakumar Yadav

With his recovery now complete, Suryakumar is set to return to action with the responsibility of not only captaining India but also ensuring his personal form continues to anchor the batting order in high-pressure games.

Anish Kumar New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Aug 26 2025 | 8:12 PM IST

Listen to This Article

India’s T20I captain Suryakumar Yadav has declared himself fit after weeks of rehabilitation at the BCCI Centre of Excellence (CoE) in Bengaluru, confirming he will be ready to lead India at the Asia Cup starting September 9.
 
The 34-year-old, who underwent sports hernia surgery in Munich earlier this year, shared his recovery journey in a video posted by the BCCI on X, expressing confidence about his return. “I’m feeling good right now. It’s been five to six weeks. A good process, good routines for the last six weeks, and fingers crossed, feeling really well,” he said.
 
Surgery and recovery
 
 
Suryakumar revealed that the injury was detected towards the end of the IPL season. “It actually got diagnosed close to the end of IPL. I felt it because I had a similar injury last year. So I did an MRI after IPL, and it was very clear. I then went to Germany for surgery,” he explained.
 
After returning to India, he followed a structured rehab programme at the CoE. “We took one week at a time. I knew how the recovery was going to be step by step, so I was prepared for everything,” he added.

Also Read

Sanju Samson in Kerala Cricket League (KCL)

Sanju Samson's explosive KCL form sets stage for Asia Cup playing XI drama

Oman Asia Cup squad

Asia Cup 2025: Jatinder to lead Oman; four uncapped players named in squad

Mohsin Naqvi

PCB: IND vs PAK bilateral series talks only on equal footing going forward

Rashid Khan, Rashid, Gulbadin Naib, Gulbadin, Naib

Spinners dominate as Afghanistan announce their squad for Asia Cup 2025

Asia Cup 2025

Asia Cup 2025: Check full squad list of all eight participating teams

 
How CoE staff made the difference
 
The Indian skipper credited the support team at the CoE for tailoring his rehab sessions. “They understood how my body reacts to certain situations. The strength and conditioning coaches and physios planned all the workouts instantly based on my needs. Slowly but steadily, we are here,” he said.
 
He also praised the state-of-the-art facility. “The gym can accommodate 30–35 players training together. Some new equipment was very useful from an athlete’s point of view. I think there are more than 60–70 practice wickets and three grounds. It’s unbelievable—by far the best I’ve seen in a long time,” he noted. 
 
Why it matters
 
For India, Suryakumar’s fitness is a major boost ahead of the Asia Cup. Since last year, the aggressive middle-order batter has also found a new gear as an opener in T20Is, scoring 436 runs in 12 innings in 2024 at an average of 43.60 and a strike rate of 180.16, including three centuries. His return adds firepower to a squad that already boasts Shubman Gill, Hardik Pandya, Jasprit Bumrah, and Kuldeep Yadav.
 
The road ahead
 
India will begin their Asia Cup campaign on September 10 against the UAE, followed by the much-anticipated clash against Pakistan on September 14. Their final group match will be against Oman on September 19 in Abu Dhabi.
 
With his recovery now complete, Suryakumar is set to return to action with the responsibility of not only captaining India but also ensuring his personal form continues to anchor the batting order in high-pressure games.
 
India’s Asia Cup squad
 
Suryakumar Yadav (c), Shubman Gill, Abhishek Sharma, Tilak Varma, Hardik Pandya, Shivam Dube, Jitesh Sharma, Axar Patel, Jasprit Bumrah, Varun Chakaravarthy, Arshdeep Singh, Kuldeep Yadav, Sanju Samson, Harshit Rana, Rinku Singh.
 
The big picture
 
Suryakumar Yadav’s successful rehab and return to full fitness underline the importance of the CoE in preparing India’s elite cricketers for global challenges. As India eye another Asia Cup title, their captain’s comeback could be the spark the team needs to set the tone for a busy international season.

More From This Section

Shreyas Iyer

Iyer's Asia Cup omission 'weird', says AB de Villiers, citing team factors

Dream11: Indian cricket team's team sponsor

Asia Cup 2025: Dream11 pulls out as Team India's lead sponsor - report

Ajit Agarkar, Ajit, Suryakumar Yadav

Real Money Game ban: Will India play Asia Cup 2025 without jersey sponsor?

Bangladesh cricket team

Bangladesh announce their squad for Asia Cup 2025; Mehidy Hasan dropped

India vs Pakistan

Asia Cup fixture with Pak to go as scheduled, ban on bilateral events stays

Topics : Asia Cup 2025 Asia Cup News Cricket News Asia Cup Asia Cup Twenty20 India cricket team

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Aug 26 2025 | 8:11 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayStock Market HolidayWhy are Share Crash Today GST ReformsGem Aromatics IPO ListingTrump Fires Fed Governor Lisa CookGarena Free Fire Max code TodayStock To Buy TodayUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon