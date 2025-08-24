Sunday, August 24, 2025 | 09:20 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
PCB: IND vs PAK bilateral series talks only on equal footing going forward

PCB: IND vs PAK bilateral series talks only on equal footing going forward

Although both nations have rich cricketing legacies, off-field issues have kept their teams apart outside of neutral-venue competitions.

Shashwat Nishant New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 24 2025 | 9:16 PM IST

Listen to This Article

India and Pakistan, cricket's fiercest rivals, continue to draw massive global audiences. Yet, their meetings are now confined strictly to multi-team tournaments like the Asia Cup and ICC events. Bilateral series, once a regular feature, have vanished due to political tensions and diplomatic deadlock.
 
Although both nations have rich cricketing legacies, off-field issues have kept their teams apart outside of neutral-venue competitions. Their last full-fledged series took place over a decade ago, and any signs of revival remain slim.
 
Naqvi: “No More Begging, Only Equal Terms”
 
Speaking at a press conference in Lahore just days before the start of the 2025 Asia Cup, Mohsin Naqvi firmly stated that the PCB will no longer push for talks unless they're held on equal footing.
 
 
“We are very clear, all future discussions with India will be held on the basis of equality. The time of requesting negotiations is over,” Naqvi asserted. 

The remarks reflect a shift in Pakistan's cricket diplomacy. As the newly appointed ACC President, Naqvi’s firm stance signals the PCB's intent to approach future negotiations with greater authority.
 
Neutral Venues and Hosting Rights Disputes
 
The conflict over cricket has also extended to hosting rights. Despite being named the official host of the 2025 Asia Cup, India refused to play matches in Pakistan, resulting in the tournament being shifted to the UAE as a neutral venue. Similar disagreements occurred earlier this year regarding the ICC Champions Trophy.
 
Next Showdown: India vs Pakistan on September 14
 
While bilateral cricket remains off the table, fans will still get to witness the high-octane clash between the two sides in the Asia Cup. India and Pakistan are scheduled to meet on September 14, with the possibility of facing off again in the knockout rounds if both teams advance.

Topics : Cricket News India vs Pakistan Asia Cup

First Published: Aug 24 2025 | 9:16 PM IST

