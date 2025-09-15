Monday, September 15, 2025 | 06:45 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Cricket / Asia Cup / News / Who is Andy Pycroft? Match referee in PAK line of fire amid handshake row

Who is Andy Pycroft? Match referee in PAK line of fire amid handshake row

With tensions at an all-time high and a boycott threat looming from Pakistan, the focus has now shifted to how the ICC will respond.

Andie Pycroft

Andie Pycroft

Shashwat Nishant New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Sep 15 2025 | 6:41 PM IST

Listen to This Article

India convincingly defeated Pakistan by seven wickets in their high-voltage Asia Cup 2025 match, leaving Salman Ali Agha's side reeling. However, what happened after the final ball made bigger headlines than the game itself.
 
Following the conclusion of the match, the Indian players chose not to shake hands with the Pakistani team. The gesture—or lack thereof, sparked widespread debate and tension between both sides. To add fuel to the fire, Salman Ali Agha refused to participate in the customary post-match interview, citing protest against the treatment received during the match. 
 
 
Who is Andy Pycroft?
 
Andy Pycroft is a former Zimbabwean cricketer turned respected ICC match referee. Born on June 6, 1956, in Harare, Pycroft was known as one of Zimbabwe’s top domestic batters in the 1970s and '80s. After debuting in the 1975–76 season, he amassed five centuries and 31 fifties in domestic cricket.

Also Read

UAE vs Oman live scorecard

UAE vs Oman LIVE SCORE UPDATES Asia Cup 2025: UAE on top depsite Sharafu's wicket

Pakistan vs UAE T20 Tri-series full scorecard

Asia Cup 2025 points table: Who will join India if Pak boycott UAE game?

Asia Cup 2025: UAE vs Oman broadcast details

UAE vs Oman live streaming: Where to watch today's Asia Cup 2025 match

Abu Dhabi pitch report for UAE vs Oman Asia Cup 2025 match

Asia Cup 2025: UAE vs Oman pitch report, highest score, Abu Dhabi key stats

UAE vs Oman Playing 11

Asia Cup 2025: UAE vs Oman playing 11, timing and live streaming

 
However, by the time Zimbabwe was granted Test status, Pycroft's playing prime had passed. As a result, he featured in only three Test matches. He made his ODI debut in 1983 and went on to play 20 One-Day Internationals for Zimbabwe, though without much international impact.
 
Will ICC Stand by Its Referee?
 
With tensions at an all-time high and a boycott threat looming from Pakistan, the focus has now shifted to how the ICC will respond. Andy Pycroft, known for his professionalism and impartiality, finds himself at the center of a storm that could shape the rest of the Asia Cup 2025.
 
How the governing body navigates this controversy will determine not only the integrity of the tournament but also the future handling of sensitive geopolitical rivalries in cricket.
 
Toss Tension: No Handshake Between Captains
 
Even before the match began, tensions were visible. During the toss, neither captain shook hands—a standard practice in international cricket. Reports now suggest that ICC Match Referee Andy Pycroft had directed both skippers to proceed with the handshake, which was blatantly ignored.
 
PCB Demands Pycroft’s Removal from Asia Cup
 
The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has taken serious offense to the events surrounding the game. In a strong response, the PCB has demanded the immediate removal of Andy Pycroft as the match referee for the rest of the Asia Cup 2025. They have even gone as far as threatening to boycott their next fixture against the UAE if the issue isn't addressed.
 
With rising tensions, all eyes are now on Andy Pycroft and how the ICC responds to Pakistan’s ultimatum.
 
Pycroft's transition to match officiating
 
After retiring from professional cricket, Pycroft transitioned into several administrative and coaching roles. He was appointed Zimbabwe’s chief selector and briefly served as national team coach in 2001. However, he stepped down during the 2003 World Cup, citing internal disputes within the Zimbabwean cricket setup.
 
In 2009, Andy Pycroft was inducted into the ICC Elite Panel of Match Referees, where he found his calling. Since then, he has officiated in over:
 
100+ Test matches
 
200+ ODIs
 
180+ T20Is

More From This Section

IND vs PAK No-Handshake Row

IND vs PAK No-Handshake Row: PCB asks ICC to remove match referee Pycroft

SL vs HK

Asia Cup 2025: SL vs HK pitch report, highest score, Dubai key stats

SL vs HKC

Asia Cup 2025: Sri Lanka vs Hong Kong playing 11, timing, live streaming

India vs Pakistan handshake controversy Asia Cup 2025

IND vs PAK handshake row: PCB lodges protest, PAK ex-cricketers lash out

India captain Suryakumar Yadav

Beyond sportsmanship: Suryakumar Yadav's blunt reply on no-handshake saga

Topics : Asia Cup India vs Pakistan Pakistan cricket team India cricket team

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Sep 15 2025 | 6:41 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayUrban Company IPO Allotment StatusUK anti-immigration ralliesGold-Silver Rate TodayAirfola Rail Technology IPOLatest News LIVEDividend Stocks TodayUpcoming AGM/EGMUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon