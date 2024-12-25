Business Standard

Wednesday, December 25, 2024 | 10:45 AM ISTEN Hindi

Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Cricket / Champions Trophy / News / Champions Trophy 2025: Afghanistan full schedule, live timings, streaming

Champions Trophy 2025: Afghanistan full schedule, live timings, streaming

The tournament will kick off for Afghanistan on February 21, 2024, against South Africa in Karachi, Pakistan. The live telecast of the Champions Trophy will be available on the Star Sports network

Champions Trophy 2025 Afghanistan Schedule, live telecast and live streaming details

Champions Trophy 2025 Afghanistan Schedule, live telecast and live streaming details

Shashwat Nishant New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Dec 25 2024 | 10:43 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Afghanistan's schedule for the 2025 Champions Trophy features some exciting encounters, with matches played in the 50-over format. The tournament will kick off for Afghanistan on February 21, 2024, against South Africa in Karachi, Pakistan, before they face England in Lahore on February 26, 2024. Afghanistan will then take on Australia in another crucial clash in Lahore on February 28, 2024. 
 
As the group stages unfold, Afghanistan will look to secure strong performances, aiming to qualify for the semi-finals. The semi-final 1 is scheduled for March 4, 2024, in Dubai, while Semi-final 2 will be held in Lahore on March 5, 2024. The grand final is set to take place on March 9, 2024, in Lahore, though if India qualifies, the final will be moved to Dubai. A reserve day is set for March 10, 2024, ensuring fair competition in case of any disruptions. 
 
     
Champions Trophy 2025 Afghanistan matches date, time, venue
Date Matches Stadium Timings
21 Feb Afghanistan v South Africa National Stadium, Karachi 2:30 PM IST
26 Feb Afghanistan v England Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore 2:30 PM IST
28 Feb Afghanistan v Australia Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore 2:30 PM IST
 

Champions Trophy 2025 Afghanistan Schedule, live telecast and live streaming details

 
When will Afghanistan play their first Champions Trophy 2025 match?
 
Afghanistan will open their campaign against hosts South Africa on February 21, 2025 at 2:30 PM IST (2 PM Pakistan local time)

Also Read

Champions Trophy 2025 New Zealand Schedule, live telecast and live streaming details

Champions Trophy 2025: New Zealand full schedule, live timings, streaming

Champions Trophy 2025 Bangladesh Schedule, live telecast and live streaming details

Champions Trophy 2025: Bangladesh schedule, live timings and streaming

Champions Trophy 2025

Champions Trophy 2025: Australia full schedule, live timings and streaming

Champions Trophy 2025

Champions Trophy 2025: India schedule, live timings and streaming

Champions Trophy 2025

Champions Trophy 2025: Pakistan full schedule, live timings and streaming

 
When will the final of the Champions Trophy 2025 be played?
 
The final of the Champions Trophy 2025 will be played on March 9, 2025.
 
Where will the live telecast of Champions Trophy 2025 be available in India?
 
The live telecast of the Champions Trophy 2025 will be available on the Star Sports network in India.
 
Where will the live streaming of Champions Trophy 2025 be available in India?
 
The live streaming of the Champions Trophy 2025 will be available on the Disney+ Hostar App and website in India.
 

More From This Section

Mohammad Rizwan

Significant milestone: Rizwan, PCB chief Naqvi hail CT scheduling

All you need to know about Champions Trophy 2025

Champions Trophy 2025 full schedule, IND vs PAK match date, live streaming

Champions Trophy

ICC Champions Trophy 2025 schedule announced; IND vs PAK on Feb 23 in Dubai

India vs Pakistan in Champions Trophy 2025

Champions Trophy 2025: India vs Pakistan match date, venue, live streaming

Mohammad Rizwan

Pakistan builds momentum for Champions Trophy with ODI series win over SA

Topics : ICC Champions Trophy Afghanistan cricket team Australia cricket team England cricket team South Africa cricket team sports broadcasting

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Dec 25 2024 | 10:42 AM IST

Explore News

Bank holidayChristmas 2024Delhi AQI TodayLatest News LIVEMamata Machinery IPO Allotment DAM Capital Advisors IPO AllotmentGold-Silver Price TodayUnimech Aerospace IPOIPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon