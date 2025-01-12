Business Standard

ICC Champions Trophy 2025: Shahidi to lead Afghanistan in tournament debut

ICC Champions Trophy 2025: Shahidi to lead Afghanistan in tournament debut

Afghanistan is all set to make its debut in the Champions Trophy when it takes on South Africa on February 21

Afghanistan's Rashid Khan during the men's T20 World Cup cricket match between Afghanistan and Bangladesh at Arnos Vale Ground, Kingstown, Saint Vincent and the Grenadines, Monday, June 24, 2024.(Photo: PTI)

Aditya Kaushik New Delhi
Jan 12 2025 | 8:28 PM IST

The Afghanistan Cricket Board on Sunday, January 12, announced the squad for the upcoming ICC Champions Trophy 2025, making it only the fourth team, after England, New Zealand, and Bangladesh, to do so. Afghanistan, which performed brilliantly in the last two ICC events, will hope to continue its momentum and register a successful outing in its Champions Trophy debut next month.
 
Strong performances lead to historic entry
 
Afghanistan enters the prestigious tournament on the back of impressive showings in recent global events. The team reached the semi-finals of the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup last year and delivered commendable performances at the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup in 2023, cementing its place among cricket’s elite.
 
 
Key players
 
One of the major highlights of the squad announcement is the return of opener Ibrahim Zadran, who has recovered from an ankle injury sustained last year. Zadran will join forces with the dynamic Rahmanullah Gurbaz at the top of the order, forming a potent opening partnership. The batting line-up is further bolstered by the experienced Rahmat Shah and skipper Hashmatullah Shahidi, creating a formidable top four. 

The bowling department features Afghanistan’s star spinner Rashid Khan, who is set to play a pivotal role alongside veteran all-rounder Mohammad Nabi. Fazalhaq Farooqi will spearhead the pace attack, providing balance to the bowling unit.
 
Notable absence
 
A significant omission from the squad is spinner Mujeeb Ur Rahman, a key performer in Afghanistan’s 2023 World Cup campaign. His absence leaves room for young talent like Noor Ahmad and AM Ghazanfar to step up and make an impact.
 
Afghanistan squad: Hashmatullah Shahidi (c), Ibrahim Zadran, Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Sediqullah Atal, Rahmat Shah, Ikram Alikhil, Gulbadin Naib, Azmatullah Omarzai, Mohammad Nabi, Rashid Khan, AM Ghazanfar, Noor Ahmad, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Farid Malik, Naveed Zadran.
 
Reserves: Darwish Rasooli, Nangyal Kharoti, Bilal Sami.  (With ANI Inputs)

First Published: Jan 12 2025 | 8:27 PM IST

