PCB to face heavy losses if it withdraws as Champions Trophy 2025 hosts

"Pakistan has not only signed a host agreement with the ICC but like all other participating nations in the event, it has also signed a mandatory Members' Participation Agreement (MPA) with the ICC."

As part of the broadcast deal, at least one India-Pakistan match has to be scheduled in all ICC events, said the administrator.

Press Trust of India Karachi
3 min read Last Updated : Dec 11 2024 | 1:14 PM IST

The Pakistan Cricket Board could face revenue losses, lawsuits and also risk international alienation if it decides to withdraw from the ICC Champions Trophy over a deadlock on the mode of organising the 50-over event scheduled in February-March next year.

A senior cricket administrator here, who is well-versed with the organisation of ICC events, told PTI on Wednesday that it would not be an easy decision for the PCB to pull out if the hybrid model is not accepted in entirety by the ICC and the BCCI.

"Pakistan has not only signed a host agreement with the ICC but like all other participating nations in the event, it has also signed a mandatory Members' Participation Agreement (MPA) with the ICC," the administrator explained.

 

"It is only after a member nation signs the MPA for playing in an ICC event that it is eligible to get a share of revenues earned from ICC events. 

"Most importantly when the ICC signed a broadcast deal for all its events, it has given a guarantee that all ICC members are available to play in their events including the Champions Trophy," he said.

Last week, the ICC reached a consensus to conduct the eight-team competition in a hybrid model, allowing India to play its share of matches in Dubai while agreeing "in principle" to a similar arrangement in multi-lateral events till 2027. However, a formal announcement is awaited.

The agreement means that Pakistan will not be obligated to travel to India for ICC events till 2027.

As part of the broadcast deal, at least one India-Pakistan match has to be scheduled in all ICC events, said the administrator.

"The estimated bid a broadcaster makes for a long-term deal with the ICC is only after he has calculated the stimated value of all matches involving all countries.

"It is no surprise that the broadcaster offsets his loss of revenues from other matches with the estimated earnings from selling commercial spots and other rights for the Pakistan and India fixtures."  The administrator said that if Pakistan were to withdraw from the tournament, it could face potential lawsuits from the ICC and even some of the 16 other member boards on the ICC's executive board. The broadcaster may also exercise a similar option as the country's withdrawal will hit the estimated revenues of all stakeholders. 

"PCB Chairman Mohsin Naqvi has to come clean on the whole issue. MPAs are the same for all countries and unless the PCB has kept some safeguard clauses in their host agreement with the ICC for the CT, they face a tricky situation," the administrator stated.

The administrator also disclosed that the PCB didn't have solid support from other members on the executive board.

"The truth is the ICC kept on sweeping the issue of whether India would send its team to Pakistan for the Champions Trophy, under the carpet or ignoring it even when this elephant in the room was brought to their notice several times since the board granted hosting rights to Pakistan," he added.

"Even the signing of the hosting rights was delayed until late last year within the PCB because they wanted a clear answer from the ICC and BCCI on this issue," said the administrator.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Dec 11 2024 | 1:14 PM IST

