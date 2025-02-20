Thursday, February 20, 2025 | 05:24 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / Cricket / Champions Trophy / News / Big blow for Pak ahead of India clash; Fakhar Zaman ruled out of CT 2025

Big blow for Pak ahead of India clash; Fakhar Zaman ruled out of CT 2025

Fakhar picked up an injury during Pakistan's match against New Zealand on Wednesday

Fakhar Zaman

Fakhar Zaman. Photo: ANI

Aditya Kaushik New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Feb 20 2025 | 5:21 PM IST

The troubles continue to mount for the Pakistan cricket team. After losing their opening fixture of the ICC Champions Trophy 2025 against New Zealand in Karachi on Wednesday, they have suffered a huge injury blow ahead of their Sunday clash against arch-rivals India in Dubai. Their explosive opener Fakhar Zaman has been ruled out of the Champions Trophy after picking up an oblique injury during the game against New Zealand.  Check India vs Bangladesh live score, match updates and full scorecard here | ICC CHampions Trophy 2025
 
Fakhar picked up the injury when he tried to stop a shot from Will Young on just the second ball of the match towards sweeper cover. He looked in pain as soon as he picked up the ball and left the field soon after. He returned to the field again and also came out to bat, but he looked uncomfortable throughout his innings before getting clean bowled by Michael Bracewell after scoring 24 runs off 41 balls.  Check ICC Champions Trophy 2025 full schedule, match timings (IST) here
 
 
The ICC Men’s Champions Trophy 2025 Event Technical Committee has approved Imam-ul-Haq as a replacement for Fakhar Zaman in Pakistan’s squad. Fakhar was ruled out due to an oblique injury, and Imam, who has played 72 ODIs, was named as his replacement. The approval was required before Imam could be officially added to the squad.

Pakistan cricket team

Champions Trophy: Pakistan's road ahead - why wins vs IND, BAN are crucial

Pujara on Babar Azam's innings vs New Zealand in Champions Trophy 2025

Pujara slams Babar for slow innings- 'You can't play ODIs for yourself'

PAK vs NZ

Champions Trophy: We played it like a normal match, says Rizwan after loss

Rohit Sharma and R Ashwin

Champions Trophy: Ashwin hails the Indian squad as champion material

Champions Trophy

IND vs PAK Champions Trophy 2017 final: Relive what happened in London?

   
Fakhar took to social media platform X to react to his unfortunate injury. He posted on his X page: "Unfortunately, I am now out of ICC Champions Trophy 2025, but surely Allah is the best planner. Grateful for the opportunity. I will be backing our boys in green from home."
 

India vs Bangladesh live score updates today

India vs Bangladesh LIVE SCORE, Champions Trophy: Hridoy, Jaker build after getting 3 lifelines

Rohit Sharma

IND vs BAN: Rohit denies Axar a hattrick, Netizens react to dropped catch

India Playing 11 vs Bangladesh in ICC Champions Trophy 2025

Champions Trophy, IND vs BAN Playing 11 highlights: Rana, not Arshdeep, gets a place in India's XI

Rohit Sharma and Ravindra Jadeja

Champions Trophy: Google India's Bollywood-Inspired wish for Team India

Champions Trophy 2025: India vs Bangladesh Playing 11 prediction

Champions Trophy 2025: IND vs BAN Playing 11, live match time, streaming

First Published: Feb 20 2025 | 4:11 PM IST

