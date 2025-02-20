Thursday, February 20, 2025 | 11:15 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Pujara slams Babar for slow innings- 'You can't play ODIs for yourself'

Pujara slams Babar for slow innings- 'You can't play ODIs for yourself'

More than just a technical failure, Pujara suggested there was a mental block weighing Babar down. Pakistan need to win against India on February 23 to keep semifinal hopes alive

Anish Kumar New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Feb 20 2025 | 11:09 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Pakistan’s Champions Trophy campaign began with a harsh reality check as the defending champions suffered a crushing 60-run defeat to New Zealand in their opener at the National Stadium in Karachi on Wednesday. The loss, their third against the Kiwis in less than two weeks, has left them reeling ahead of the high-voltage clash against arch-rivals India on Sunday in Dubai.
 
Among the biggest talking points was Babar Azam’s painstaking 90-ball 64, an innings that exposed his glaring inefficiency against spin. Indian veteran Cheteshwar Pujara, speaking on the show "Dressing Room," did not hold back in his critique of the Pakistan's most batter’s approach.
 
 
"There was no intent," Pujara stated bluntly. "Babar’s footwork against the spinner was not good. He was not using his feet, not reaching the ball. He was just waiting for the ball to come to him." 
 
Pujara’s Masterclass: A Lesson in Aggressive Batting

In a dramatic moment on the show, host Fakhr-e-Alam requested Pujara to demonstrate exactly where Babar went wrong. The right-handed batter, known for his technical prowess, wasted no time in breaking it down.
 
"He was not committing. He was trying to flick the ball for a single, but there was a square leg fielder. He didn’t attempt a sweep or a paddle sweep. Nowadays, even the reverse sweep is an option to disrupt a spinner’s length," he explained.
 
More than just a technical failure, Pujara suggested there was a mental block weighing Babar down.
 
"It looks like there is mental pressure on him. In one-day cricket, you need to bat with freedom. He is a natural stroke player, but he is restricting himself. He needs to rotate strike, find those odd boundaries. In today’s game, a strike rate of 70 or 80 is just not good enough." 
 
‘You don’t play for yourself in ODIs’
 
Pujara’s criticism only grew sharper as he dissected Babar’s mindset during the innings.
 
"You don’t need to play for your own runs. In one-day cricket, you can’t focus on just saving your wicket—you need to play to win the match," he asserted.
 
"He was trying not to get out, but those dot balls piled the pressure on the batters who followed. And in the end, Pakistan paid the price."
 
Pakistan’s only silver lining Before the India clash
 
While the top order crumbled under pressure, Pakistan’s lower order offered a glimmer of hope. Khushdil Shah’s fighting 69 off 49 balls and Salman Agha’s aggressive 42 off 28 balls showcased the intent that was sorely missing at the top.
 
But with the high-stakes India clash looming, Pakistan will need more than just late resistance. The pressure is mounting, and Babar Azam must rediscover his fluency—before it is too late.

Champions Trophy ICC Champions Trophy India vs Pakistan Pakistan vs New Zealand Pakistan cricket team

First Published: Feb 20 2025 | 11:09 AM IST

