Business Standard

Sunday, February 16, 2025 | 10:07 PM ISTEN Hindi

Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Cricket / Champions Trophy / News / Haris Rauf fit for Champions Trophy opener against NZ on Wednesday: Report

Haris Rauf fit for Champions Trophy opener against NZ on Wednesday: Report

A source close to the Pakistan team confirmed to PTI on Sunday that Haris, who sustained a muscular strain in his lower chest wall during the recent tri-series tournament

Haris Rauf, Haris, Rauf

Pakistan's Haris Rauf speaks during a press conference, at Sophia Gardens, Cardiff, Monday May 27, 2024, ahead of the T20 cricket match against England on Tuesday.(Photo: PTI)

Press Trust of India Karachi
2 min read Last Updated : Feb 16 2025 | 10:04 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Pakistan fast bowler Haris Rauf has recovered from his injury and will be available for his side's ICC Champions Trophy opening match against New Zealand on Wednesday, according to sources.

A source close to the Pakistan team confirmed to PTI on Sunday that Haris, who sustained a muscular strain in his lower chest wall during the recent tri-sries tournament, has recovered and will play in the Champions Trophy opener in Karachi.

Haris is okay now and the rest given to him after the first match of the Tri-Series has helped him recover well, the source said, adding that Pakistan have no fitness issues with any other player.

 

Haris, one of Pakistan's key bowlers with his express pace and ability to take wickets in the middle overs, has remained with the squad despite the selectors calling up uncapped Akif Javed as a backup for him.

Haris has a haul of 83 wickets in 46 one-day internationals and another 110 wickets in 79 T20 internationals as he has built a reputation as a specialist white-ball bowler.

Former Pakistan left-arm pacer Muhammad Amir had on Saturday expressed his concerns on a TV channel about Haris' fitness for the Champions Trophy. Amir claimed that if the pacer had suffered a side strain it would take five to six weeks to heal completely.

Pakistan lost to New Zealand twice in the tri-series, including in the final on Friday, and will be eager to make amends in the Champions Trophy opener as they are the defending champions.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

PremiumThe Pakistan Cricket Board has renovated the National Stadium (pictured) in Karachi, one of the three venues in Pakistan that will host the Champions Trophy | Photo: PCB/X

Neighbourhood watch: What does hosting Champions Trophy mean for Pakistan?

New Zealand cricket team, Mitchell Santner

Champions Trophy: Jacob Duffy replaces injured Sears in New Zealand squad

BCCI

BCCI issues new non-negotiable SOPs for Indian Champions Trophy squad

National Stadium, Karachi in Pakistan

CT: Security concern at Karachi Stadium? Man nabbed with fake accreditation

Champions Trophy 2025 warm-up matches details

Champions Trophy 2025 warm-up matches full schedule, live time, streaming

Topics : ICC Champions Trophy Pakistan cricket team

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Feb 16 2025 | 10:04 PM IST

Explore News

IPL 2025 DateMarket TodayNew India Cooperative bank NewsWPL 2025, GG vs UPW LIVE SCOREIPL 2025 Schedule live announcementFIH Hockey Pro League IND vs ESP live scoreLatest News LIVEcbse board exam 2025 TodayChhaava box office collectionCBSE Class 10 English Paper Analysis
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon