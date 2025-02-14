Business Standard

Champions Trophy: Jacob Duffy replaces injured Sears in New Zealand squad

New Zealand cricket team, Mitchell Santner

New Zealand cricket team

Press Trust of India Christchurch
2 min read Last Updated : Feb 14 2025 | 5:49 PM IST

Pacer Ben Sears has been ruled out of the Champions Trophy due to a hamstring injury, a significant setback for New Zealand ahead of the ICC event which kicks off on February 19.

New Zealand Cricket (NZC) has named Jacob Duffy as Sears' replacement.

Sears felt some pain in his left hamstring at the team's first training in Karachi on Wednesday and a subsequent scan revealed a minor tear that would require at least two weeks' rehabilitation, NZC said in a statement.

The rehabilitation timeframe means that Sears would likely be available for only the team's final Group A match against India in Dubai, and so the decision was made to rule him out.

 

Sears' absence has paved the way for Duffy, who is currently with the squad for the ODI Tri-Series against Pakistan and South Africa.

We're all really feeling for Ben. It's always tough being ruled out of a major event at such a late stage, and it's especially tough in Ben's case given it would have been his first major ICC event," said New Zealand head coach Gary Stead.

The timeframes for Ben to be fit to play again meant he would likely miss the majority of the group stage, and given the short nature of the tournament, we felt it was appropriate to bring in a player who is fully fit and ready to go."  Ben is a player with huge potential and given the short rehabilitation timeframe, we're sure he'll be fit and raring to go for the home series against Pakistan back in New Zealand."  On Duffy's inclusion, Stead said, Jacob showed with his performances in the recent home series against Sri Lanka that he is more than capable at international level.

He's been part of the squad for the ODI Tri-Series so he's fully acclimatised and he's got plenty of experience in these conditions and is fit and ready to go.  Check latest news on ICC Champions Trophy 2025 here

He's another player who will be experiencing his first senior ICC event, so it will be an exciting few weeks ahead for him.

New Zealand will open their Champions Trophy campaign against hosts Pakistan in a Group A match on February 19 in Karachi.

 

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

