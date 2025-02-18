Tuesday, February 18, 2025 | 11:33 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
India will feel Bumrah's absence very strongly in Champions Trophy: Dhawan

Pace spearhead Bumrah was ruled out of the tournament due to a lower back injury, having taken the maximum load during India's five-match Test series against Australia.

Press Trust of India Dubai
3 min read Last Updated : Feb 18 2025 | 11:30 PM IST

India will feel Jasprit Bumrah's absence "very strongly" in the Champions Trophy but they still have a great chance to win the tournament considering their recent form and a host of match-winners at their disposal, reckons former opener Shikhar Dhawan.

While the event starts in Pakistan on Wednesday, India start their campaign a day later with a match against neighbours Bangladesh at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium.

Pace spearhead Bumrah was ruled out of the tournament due to a lower back injury, having taken the maximum load during India's five-match Test series against Australia.  ALSO READ: Champions Trophy, PAK vs NZ: Pitch report and key stats of National Stadium

 

"My concern is they are going to miss Jasprit Bumrah, there is no doubt he will be a big absence and I think they will feel it very strongly," Dhawan wrote in an ICC column published on Tuesday.

"For me, he is the best bowler in the world, and his accuracy is hard to replicate. He is also a very calm character and that is crucial in a huge ICC event like this."  Dhawan is, however, backing Shubman Gill and Harshit Rana to sizzle in the tournament.

"At the same time, Harshit Rana has come into the side and I think that is really exciting - keep an eye on him, I think he could have a breakout tournament.

"I like his attitude, he is a go-getter and he is not afraid of anything. He accepts challenges and we have seen in the England series that he is in form. I am sure he will look to seize this opportunity and, if he does, he could provide a real X-factor for India."  Going by recent form and team strength, Dhawan found it hard to look beyond India when the discussion turned to title contenders.

"There are a lot of reasons to be optimistic for India. They have a very balanced side, especially with the bat there is a nice blend of experience and youth. Shubman Gill, in particular, is so consistent and he has a big role to play. I think he will have a great tournament.

"Rohit Sharma has found form, Virat Kohli is there; they are a top side and will take some stopping."  Dhawan is also not ruling out teams such as South Africa, New Zealand, Australia and hosts Pakistan, to whom India lost in the title clash in the last edition in the UK.

"I really like South Africa in this tournament as well. They have played consistent cricket and have everything you need to win such a huge tournament experience, strength-in-depth and X-factor players like Kagiso Rabada.

"I also like Pakistan, they will be hard to beat in home conditions, and also New Zealand who are just always there or there abouts.

"Australia have struggled in their series with Sri Lanka but they some great batters; Travis Head is in great form, and I'm really excited to see Steve Smith."  Dhawan is one of the most successful batters in the tournament's history having scored 701 runs in 10 innings at an average of 77.88. He hit three centuries in the tournament, with his best being 125 against Sri Lanka in 2017.

"The ICC Champions Trophy means a great deal to me. We won in 2013 and then reached the final in 2017, and both times I finished as leading run-scorer," he added.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Feb 18 2025 | 11:30 PM IST

