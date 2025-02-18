Tuesday, February 18, 2025 | 07:20 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Champions Trophy, PAK vs NZ: Pitch report and key stats of National Stadium

Champions Trophy, PAK vs NZ: Pitch report and key stats of National Stadium

Given the conditions, bowling first is advisable, as dew may become a factor in the second innings. While spinners might find some assistance, this will only come once the ball has aged a bit.

Shashwat Nishant New Delhi
Last Updated : Feb 18 2025 | 7:19 PM IST
Pakistan will face New Zealand in the opening match of the 2025 Champions Trophy at the National Stadium in Karachi. Having lost both encounters against New Zealand in the recent tri-nation series, Pakistan will feel the pressure going into this game. Meanwhile, the Black Caps, who emerged as champions in the tri-nation tournament, will be in a more relaxed mood, with things going their way despite missing several key players.
 
For New Zealand, former captain Kane Williamson had a standout performance, amassing 225 runs across three matches, including a century against South Africa and a half-century against Pakistan during the group stage. On the bowling front, Will O'Rourke was exceptional with six wickets, while Matt Henry contributed with five. However, the pace spearhead, Lockie Ferguson, has been ruled out of the tournament after failing to recover in time.  Check all latest updates on Champions Trophy 2025 here
 
 
Pakistan's captain Mohammad Rizwan confirmed that Babar Azam will open the batting alongside Fakhar Zaman. While Azam has struggled with the bat recently, the team management remains confident in his ability to perform in the Champions Trophy. Rizwan himself has been in good form, and players like Salman Agha could be crucial for Pakistan's chances. Shaheen Afridi and Haris Rauf will once again shoulder the bowling responsibilities.  ALSO READ: Champions Trophy, PAK vs NZ: Need to improve our professionalism - Rizwan
 
National Stadium Pitch Report 
The pitch at the National Stadium in Karachi is typically flat, favouring batters. It is expected to be an easy surface for run-scoring. Given the conditions, bowling first is advisable, as dew may become a factor in the second innings. While spinners might find some assistance, this will only come once the ball has aged a bit.
 
Key stats of National Stadium, Karachi  In 78 matches at the National Stadium, Karachi, teams have seen varied results. The side batting first has won 36 times, while the team bowling first has triumphed on 39 occasions. The average first innings score is 239, while the second innings average is 205.  The highest total ever recorded was 374/4 in 50 overs by India against Hong Kong, and the lowest total was 93/10 in 40.4 overs by Pakistan Women against Sri Lanka Women. The highest successful chase was 355/4 by Pakistan against South Africa, while Sri Lanka Women defended the lowest total of 123/10 against Pakistan Women. 
PAK vs NZ ODI Stats at National Stadium, Karachi
Matches Pakistan New Zealand
Matches Played 49 9
Matches Won 26 5
Matches Lost 21 4
 
Highest ODI totals at National Stadium, Karachi
Team Score Overs RR Inns Opposition Ground Result Match Date
India 374/4 50 7.48 1 India Karachi won 25/06/08
West Indies 360/4 50 7.2 1 West Indies Karachi won 13/10/87
Pakistan 355/4 49 7.24 2 Pakistan Karachi won 12/02/25
Pakistan 353/6 50 7.06 1 Pakistan Karachi won 15/12/05
South Africa 352/5 50 7.04 1 South Africa Karachi lost 12/02/25
India 349/7 50 6.98 1 India Karachi won 13/03/04
Pakistan 347/5 50 6.94 1 Pakistan Karachi won 21/01/08
Pakistan 344/8 50 6.88 2 Pakistan Karachi lost 13/03/04
Pakistan 334/6 50 6.68 1 Pakistan Karachi won 05/05/23
Sri Lanka 332/8 50 6.64 1 Sri Lanka Karachi won 30/06/08
 

First Published: Feb 18 2025 | 7:15 PM IST

