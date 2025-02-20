Thursday, February 20, 2025 | 09:35 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
India vs Bangladesh: I dropped you - Rohit's reaction after Ali drops Rahul

The whole Bangladesh team was in shock after the dropped catch, but Indian skipper Rohit Sharma seemed in a jolly mood, realising the importance of the wicket

Aditya Kaushik New Delhi
Last Updated : Feb 20 2025 | 9:33 PM IST

The match between India and Bangladesh in the ICC Champions Trophy 2025 in Dubai is going through a tense phase, with both teams fighting neck and neck for the win. Initially expected to be an easy chase, India have struggled to find runs in the middle overs and lost a few quick wickets, keeping the match alive for Bangladesh. However, Bangladesh lost a golden opportunity to push India on the back foot after Jaker Ali dropped KL Rahul’s easy catch at square leg. The whole Bangladesh team was in shock after the dropped catch, but Indian skipper Rohit Sharma seemed in a jolly mood, realising the importance of the wicket.
 
 
Moreover, Rohit’s reaction was even more notable given the fact that the Indian skipper had also dropped Jaker’s catch in the slips during Bangladesh’s innings. The batter was on zero when Rohit failed to hold on to the ball, which ultimately cost India the wicket and Axar his opportunity to claim a hat-trick. 
 
Jaker went on to score 68 runs, adding 154 runs for the sixth wicket with Towhid Hridoy (100) to help Bangladesh post a respectable total of 228 on the board.
 

