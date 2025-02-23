IND-PAK: Will IIT Baba's prediction come true today? Here's his bold claim

Sunday, February 23, 2025 | 02:29 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
The most anticipated match of ICC Champions Trophy 2025 is here as 2013 edition champions India and 2017 edition champions Pakistan locking horns in the rematch of last edition’s final in the third Group A match of the tournament at Dubai International Cricket Stadium on February 23. The matches between these two arch-rivals become the talk of the town every time they take place, with every fan and cricket expert ready to state their analysis and prediction for the result of the match; and this time is no different.  Check India vs Pakistan live score, match updates and full scorecard here | ICC Champions Trophy 2025
 
 
However, in a surprising statement, Abhey Singh, aka the IIT Baba, who made headlines after his participation in the Maha Kumbh, recently made a bold prediction while appearing in an Instagram live, where the self-proclaimed godman predicted that India will lose their game against Pakistan on Sunday. He went on to name-drop star batter Virat Kohli by saying that, even if asked to put in all his efforts, now that I have said it, India will not win the match.  Check IND vs PAK full scorecard here | ICC Champions Trophy 2025
 
Check the full video below:
 
 

 

  Prediction of former cricketers
 
While Abhey Singh's predictions created a buzz on the internet, the former cricketers of India and Pakistan also made their own predictions on the basis of the team's recent performances on a talk show. Shahid Afridi acknowledged India’s edge in match-winners but emphasised that Pakistan needs a collective effort to secure victory. Yuvraj Singh pointed out Pakistan’s familiarity with UAE conditions, which could give them an advantage despite India’s stronger squad. Navjot Singh Sidhu highlighted India’s bold five-spinner strategy as a calculated move for adaptability. Inzamam-ul-Haq stressed that Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli are the backbone of India’s batting and that their early dismissals could shift momentum in Pakistan’s favour. Afridi also underlined the crucial role of Pakistan’s captain Mohammad Rizwan, stating that his leadership and performance will define the team’s approach. 
 
Who is IIT Baba?
 
Abhey Singh, an IIT Bombay graduate and former aerospace engineer, once held a lucrative job in Canada, but chose to leave his career behind for a spiritual path. His unique journey quickly gained viral attention, making him an internet sensation. However, his rise has been marred by controversy. He was expelled from the Juna Akhara due to alleged misconduct, which sparked debate among his followers. Despite this, he later appeared at the Maha Kumbh Mela, continuing to draw public interest. His transformation from an engineer to a spiritual figure remains a topic of fascination and discussion.
 

