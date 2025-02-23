Sunday, February 23, 2025 | 05:56 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Cricket / Champions Trophy / News / Champions Trophy: MS Dhoni spotted watching IND vs PAK alongside Sunny Deol

Champions Trophy: MS Dhoni spotted watching IND vs PAK alongside Sunny Deol

Star Sports also posted on their social media handles as Dhoni met bollywood actor Sunny Deol and was watching the India vs Pakistan clash on the tele.

MS Dhoni

MS Dhoni

Shashwat Nishant New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Feb 23 2025 | 5:38 PM IST

Listen to This Article

MS Dhoni, the legendary former captain of Chennai Super Kings (CSK), was recently seen on live television during India’s highly anticipated match against Pakistan on February 23. Although it hasn’t been officially confirmed, it is widely speculated that Dhoni was in attendance to shoot an advertisement ahead of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 season.  Star Sports also posted on their social media handles as Dhoni met bollywood actor Sunny Deol and was watching the India vs Pakistan clash on the television.  ALSO READ: India vs Pakistan: Greatest rivalry results in ICC Champions Trophy history 
 
  Team India in control vs Pakistan  As the match began, Pakistan faced early setbacks. Their star batter, Babar Azam, was dismissed within the first ten overs, leaving the team struggling to find momentum. To make matters worse, Imam-ul-Haq followed soon after, being run out by an exceptional throw from Axar Patel, who was fielding at mid-off. This dismissal placed Pakistan in a precarious situation, with the scoreboard reading 47/2, dampening their hopes of a strong start.
 
However, the pair of Saud Shakeel (27) and Mohammad Rizwan (19) showed resilience and steadiness. Together, they managed to add 46 runs from 87 balls, stabilizing Pakistan’s innings to some extent. Yet, the pressure continued to mount as they found themselves at 94/2 after 24 overs, leaving them with the challenge of setting a competitive total in the remaining overs.

More From This Section

Babar Azam

IND vs PAK: Babar missing during Naqvi's pep talk to Pakistan cricket team

IIT baba prediction

IND-PAK: Will IIT Baba's prediction come true today? Here's his bold claim

IND vs PAK

IND vs PAK: Key player battles to look forward to in Champions Trophy

India vs Pakistan match details in ICC CHampions Trophy 2025

Champions Trophy 2025: IND vs PAK Playing 11, live match time, streaming

IND vs PAK Champions Trophy

Champions Trophy IND vs PAK: Pitch report and key stats of Dubai Stadium

Topics : MS Dhoni ICC Champions Trophy India vs Pakistan Indian Premier League

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Feb 23 2025 | 5:38 PM IST

Explore News

History of India-Pakistan MatchIND vs PAK Match Pitch ReportOPPO Launches Find N5Ind vs Pak Live ScoreLatest News LIVEGold-Silver Price TodayManchester City vs Liverpool live Match TimeIndia vs Pakistan Playing 11shami injury NewsInd vs Pak Playing 11
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon