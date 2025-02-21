Friday, February 21, 2025 | 06:12 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / Cricket / Champions Trophy / News / Mohammad Nabi becomes oldest Afghanistan player to play Champions Trophy

Mohammad Nabi becomes oldest Afghanistan player to play Champions Trophy

Nabi ranks fourth overall on the list of oldest debutants in the Champions Trophy

Aditya Kaushik New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Feb 21 2025 | 6:09 PM IST

Friday, February 21, will be a day etched in the history of Afghanistan cricket, as this marks their debut in the ICC Champions Trophy. Moreover, their most experienced all-rounder, Mohammad Nabi, also became the oldest Afghanistan player to debut in the Champions Trophy. Nabi is 40 years old at the time of his Champions Trophy debut. Gulbadin Naib (33 years old) is the second-oldest Afghanistan player to make his debut in the tournament. Meanwhile, 20-year-old Noor Ahmed is the youngest Afghanistan player to debut in the Champions Trophy.
 
Nabi joins elite list of 40-plus Champions Trophy debutants 
At 40 years and 51 days, Nabi joins an elite group of players who made their Champions Trophy debut at the age of 40 or beyond. While he is the oldest Afghan to play in the tournament, he ranks behind several USA cricketers from the 2004 edition.
 
 
List of players aged 40-plus on their Champions Trophy debut:
 
Age Player Team Opponent Venue Year
42y 284d Donovan Blake USA Australia Southampton 2004
42y 154d Tony Reid USA New Zealand The Oval 2004
40y 318d Mark Johnson USA New Zealand The Oval 2004
40y 51d Mohammad Nabi AFG South Africa Karachi 2025
40y 25d Howard Johnson USA New Zealand The Oval 2004
 

A legacy of experience and leadership 
Mohammad Nabi has been a pillar of Afghanistan cricket for over a decade, contributing significantly as an all-rounder with both bat and ball. He has played a key role in Afghanistan’s rise in international cricket and continues to bring experience and leadership to the squad.
 
His inclusion in the Champions Trophy 2025 further solidifies his reputation as one of Afghanistan’s most dependable and experienced players. As Afghanistan competes against top cricketing nations, Nabi’s presence will be crucial in guiding the younger players.

Topics : ICC Champions Trophy Afghanistan cricket team South Africa cricket team Mohammad Nabi

First Published: Feb 21 2025 | 6:09 PM IST

