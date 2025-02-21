Champions Trophy 2025 live streaming: Where to watch AFG vs SA live match?

Friday, February 21, 2025 | 04:32 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Aditya Kaushik
Feb 21 2025 | 4:32 PM IST

The tension crackles in the air as the toss settles a crucial decision—South Africa have won the toss and have opted to bat. Under the glaring spotlight of the Champions Trophy, Afghanistan’s skipper Hashmatullah Shahidi takes it in stride, his determination unwavering.
 
"If we had won the toss, we would have batted first, but the toss is not in our hands. We have to play good cricket," he declares with quiet confidence. The memories of their fierce battle against South Africa in Sharjah fuel their belief. With a world-class spin attack in their arsenal, Afghanistan hope to weave their magic once again. However, Shahidi knows the key lies in the powerplay—“I will be happier if we start well, take early wickets, and give our bowlers momentum in the middle overs.”  Check Afghanistan vs South Africa live full online scorecard here | ICC Champions Trophy 2025
 
 
On the other side, Temba Bavuma stands firm in his decision. “We will have a bat first. The pitch looks different from what we’ve played on, not sure how it will react, but we aim to post a strong total,” he asserts. South Africa trust their pace battery, opting for a single spinner in Keshav Maharaj, a miscue from Bavuma at the toss, who initially named Tabraiz Shamsi.
 
Cricket fans worldwide are gearing up for an exciting battle as Afghanistan take on South Africa in the Champions Trophy 2025. The highly anticipated encounter promises thrilling action, with both teams looking to make their mark in the tournament.
 
Afghanistan, known for their spin prowess, will rely on stars like Rashid Khan, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, and Mohammad Nabi to trouble the Proteas. Meanwhile, South Africa’s formidable pace attack, led by Kagiso Rabada and Anrich Nortje, will look to exploit any early movement on the pitch.
 
When and Where to Watch Afghanistan vs South Africa Champions Trophy match today? 
  The Afghanistan vs South Africa Champions Trophy 2025 match will be broadcast live on Star Sports networks. Fans can also catch the live streaming online on JioHotstar, ensuring they do not miss a moment of the action.
 

First Published: Feb 21 2025 | 4:11 PM IST

