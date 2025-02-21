Friday, February 21, 2025 | 09:02 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Cricket / Champions Trophy / News / IND-PAK: Rizwan's men arrive in Dubai for must-win Champions Trophy clash

IND-PAK: Rizwan's men arrive in Dubai for must-win Champions Trophy clash

India, playing all their matches in Dubai as per the hybrid model agreement, await their arch-rivals in a contest charged with intensity, history, and the weight of expectations.

Pakistan cricket team

Pakistan cricket team

Anish Kumar New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Feb 21 2025 | 9:01 AM IST

Listen to This Article

With wounded pride and a desperate need to recover, the Pakistan cricket team landed in Dubai on Thursday for their crucial Champions Trophy showdown against arch-rivals India on February 23. The team, reeling from a humbling 60-run defeat to New Zealand in the tournament opener, now faces a must-win situation to salvage their campaign. 
 
Fakhar Zaman ruled out, Imam-ul-Haq steps in
 
In a major setback, senior batter Fakhar Zaman was left behind in Karachi after suffering a recurring knee injury during the opening match. The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) confirmed his replacement with Imam-ul-Haq after securing approval from the International Cricket Council's (ICC) Event Technical Committee.
 
 
Zaman, a key player with 86 One-Day Internationals (ODIs) to his name and an average exceeding 46, had pulled up while chasing a ball to the boundary in the very first over against New Zealand. The muscle strain kept him off the field for most of the innings, and when he did bat, his struggles were evident—managing just 24 off 41 balls while appearing visibly restricted in his movement.

Also Read

Champions Trophy 2025 points table, full schedule and results

Champions Trophy points table Group A: India, Pakistan, New Zealand ranking

IND vs PAK

India vs Pakistan, Champions Trophy: Are tickets still available in Dubai?

IND vs PAK

Champions Trophy: IND vs PAK is a psychological battle - Navjot Singh Sidhu

Fakhar Zaman

Big blow for Pak ahead of India clash; Fakhar Zaman ruled out of CT 2025

Pakistan cricket team

Champions Trophy: Pakistan's road ahead - why wins vs IND, BAN are crucial

 
His absence leaves Pakistan in a precarious position, especially after the forced reshuffling of the batting order in the opening game, where Saud Shakeel had to step in as an emergency opener. 
 
A special flight for a special mission
 
The Pakistan squad was flown from Karachi to Dubai aboard a special Pakistan Air Force (PAF) aircraft, underscoring the importance of the high-voltage clash ahead. Accompanying the team were six PCB officials, including chairman Mohsin Naqvi, who will personally oversee arrangements for the much-anticipated face-off against India.
 
India, playing all their matches in Dubai as per the hybrid model agreement, await their arch-rivals in a contest charged with intensity, history, and the weight of expectations.

More From This Section

AFG vs SA

Champions Trophy 2025: AFG vs SA Playing 11, live match time, streaming

AFG vs SA

Champions Trophy AFG vs SA: Pitch report and key stats of National Stadium

Khushdil Shah

I myself didn't know how I got into the Pakistan team: Khushdil Shah

Pakistan cricket team

Champions Trophy: Pakistan team penalised for slow over rate in opener

Shubman Gill

Rohit Sharma praises 'classy' Gill and Shami after 6-wicket win over BAN

Topics : India vs Pakistan ICC Champions Trophy Champions Trophy Pakistan cricket team

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Feb 21 2025 | 9:01 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayDelhi CM Rekha Gupta Oath Ceremony LiveMarket TodayLatest News LIVEGold-Silver Price TodayIndia vs Bangladesh LIVE SCOREHP Telecom India IPOCBSE Class 10 Science Paper AnalysisList of chief ministers of Delhi
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon