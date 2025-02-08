Business Standard

We have to defeat rivals India in Champions Trophy: Pakistan PM Sharif

Shashwat Nishant New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Feb 08 2025 | 11:02 PM IST

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has stated that Pakistan's ultimate goal is not only to win the ICC Champions Trophy but also to defeat their long-time rivals, Indi upcoming match on February 23 iandeaking at the inauguration of the newly renovated Gaddafi Stadium on Friday night, Sharif urged the national team to give their all against India.  Check Champions Trophy 2025 full schedule here
 
“We have a strong team, and they’ve been performing well, but the real challenge now is not only to secure the Champions Trophy but also to defeat our arch-rivals, India, in the crucial match in Dubai. The entire nation stands firmly behind them,” Sharif remarked.
 
 
The rivalry between Pakistan and India in cricket is well-documented, with India generally having the upper hand in ICC tournaments since the 1990s. The last time Pakistan triumphed over India in an ICC event was in 2021 during the T20 World Cup, when they won in Dubai.  ALSO READ: IND vs ENG: Coach Sitanshu Kotak not worried about Rohit Sharma's form  India vs Pakistan clash expected to be intense
 
The February 23 match carries added significance due to India’s refusal to send their team to Pakistan for the Champions Trophy and the ongoing tensions between the two cricket boards, making this encounter even more intense.
 
Pakistan will enter the tournament as defending champions, having won the Champions Trophy in 2017, when the tournament was held in England.

“This is a historic occasion for Pakistan as we host a major ICC event after nearly 29 years,” Sharif said, expressing his excitement about the country’s return to hosting such a prestigious tournament.  Check all latest updates on Champions Trophy 2025 here
 
The Prime Minister also expressed pride in the newly upgraded Gaddafi Stadium, highlighting how the renovations reflect Pakistan's love and passion for cricket. He expressed full confidence that Pakistan’s team will continue to make the nation proud in the upcoming Champions Trophy.
 
The inauguration event saw a host of dignitaries, including politicians, government officials, PCB representatives, members of the national team, PSL franchise owners, and former PCB chairmen Zaka Ashraf and Najam Sethi. The ceremony celebrated the successful completion of the stadium’s renovation, which was completed in just 117 days. The evening also featured performances by famous singers Ali Zafar, Arif Lohar, and Aima Baig, along with a spectacular fireworks display, a vibrant drum show, and a mesmerizing light show.

Topics : India cricket team India vs Pakistan ICC Champions Trophy

First Published: Feb 08 2025 | 11:02 PM IST

