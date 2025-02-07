Business Standard

Champions Trophy 2025: England won't boycott Afghanistan match - ECB chair

In response to Afghanistan's treatment of women, which includes severe restrictions on women's rights, a group of British lawmakers had previously urged England to boycott the group-stage encounter.

Shashwat Nishant New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Feb 07 2025 | 6:32 PM IST

England will proceed with their Champions Trophy match against Afghanistan later this month, despite increasing calls for a boycott due to the Taliban regime's actions regarding women's rights. The match is scheduled to take place in Lahore on February 26, and the England Cricket Board (ECB) confirmed this decision on Thursday.

In response to Afghanistan's treatment of women, which includes severe restrictions on women's rights, a group of British lawmakers had previously urged England to boycott the group-stage encounter. South Africa’s Sports Minister Gayton McKenzie also expressed support for the boycott, highlighting the political implications of playing against Afghanistan under the Taliban rule.  Check Champions Trophy 2025 full schedule here

 

Afghanistan's female cricket landscape has been dramatically impacted by the Taliban's rise to power in August 2021. In 2020, the country had 25 contracted female players, but after the regime’s takeover, most of these athletes are now living in exile, particularly in Australia.  ALSO READ: 'How could you bench him?' Aakash Chopra questions Indian team selection  ECB gives decision following numerous consultations

Despite the calls for a boycott, ECB chair Richard Thompson emphasized that the decision to proceed with the match followed consultations with the British government, the International Cricket Council (ICC), and England's players. Thompson stated that the cricketing community cannot resolve Afghanistan’s political and social issues on its own, and a coordinated international approach would be more effective than any unilateral actions taken by England.

Thompson also pointed out that for many Afghan citizens, watching their national cricket team is one of the few remaining sources of enjoyment amidst the ongoing crisis. Therefore, the ECB confirmed that England would fulfill their commitment to the fixture.  Check all latest updates on Champions Trophy 2025 here  Taliban adamant on its stance on women's rights

The Taliban continues to defend its stance on women’s rights, claiming that their policies are in line with their interpretation of Islamic law and should be addressed internally. Meanwhile, Afghanistan’s exiled women cricketers recently became the first recipients of a refugee fund established by the Marylebone Cricket Club. The ECB also contributed £100,000 ($124,350) to support the cause, with Thompson pledging to continue urging the ICC to allocate a significant portion of funds to support Afghan women cricketers in exile.

First Published: Feb 07 2025 | 6:32 PM IST

