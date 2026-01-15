Bangladesh cricket crisis LIVE UPDATES: Players boycott BPL; CWAB president presser underway
The match between Chattogram Royals and Noakhali Express failed to start on schedule after both teams did not arrive for the toss, which was fixed for 12.30 pm Bangladesh time (12 pm IST).
The turmoil in Bangladesh cricket spilled on to the field on Thursday as the first Bangladesh Premier League (BPL) match of the day was delayed, with players staying away from the venue amid a nationwide boycott call.
The match between Chattogram Royals and Noakhali Express failed to start on schedule after both teams did not arrive for the toss, which was fixed for 12.30 pm Bangladesh time (12 pm IST). The game was slated to begin at 1 pm Bangladesh time (12.30 pm IST) but officials were left waiting as uncertainty prevailed.
According to an espncricinfo report, match referee Shipar Ahmed said there was little clarity on the situation. “We are standing in the middle of the ground. We don’t know what’s happening. The BPL technical committee can tell you better,” he was quoted as saying to espncricinfo.
The disruption followed earlier developments in domestic cricket. Matches in the Dhaka Cricket League did not begin on Thursday morning after the Cricketers’ Welfare Association of Bangladesh (CWAB) implemented the boycott it had announced on Wednesday evening.
The boycott comes in response to controversial public remarks made by Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) director M Nazmul Islam, prompting an escalating standoff between players and the board. On Thursday, the BCB issued a show-cause notice to Nazmul over what it termed “objectionable comments” made a day earlier. The notice was sent a couple of hours before the scheduled start of the day’s BPL fixtures, even as CWAB remained firm on its call for a complete shutdown of cricketing activity.
The situation is expected to develop further later in the day, with Mohammad Mithun, president of CWAB, scheduled to address a press conference at a Dhaka hotel at 1 pm Bangladesh time (12.30 pm IST).
Meanwhile, the BCB confirmed that it has initiated formal disciplinary proceedings against Nazmul Islam. In a statement issued by the board’s media department at 10.50 am Bangladesh time (10.20 am IST), the BCB expressed regret over the comments and said it would follow due process.
The board said it had issued a show-cause letter to the director concerned and instructed him to submit a written response within 48 hours, after which appropriate action would be taken. Emphasising the importance of the ongoing tournament, the BCB described the BPL T20 2026, now in its final phase, as the country’s most popular domestic franchise competition.
Reiterating that players are the “main stakeholders and the lifeblood” of Bangladesh cricket, the board appealed to cricketers to show professionalism and support the smooth completion of the league.
On Wednesday, Bangladeshi players had threatened to boycott all forms of cricket — international, domestic and the BPL — unless Nazmul Islam tendered his resignation. The protest followed remarks in which the BCB finance committee chairman suggested national cricketers should return the “crores and crores of taka” spent on them by the board, comments that have since triggered one of the biggest administrative crises in Bangladesh cricket in recent years.
2:38 PM
Bangladesh cricket news LIVE UPDATES: No update regarding T20 WC participation
While questions around BCB have be asked no updates around Bangldesh players stand on T20 WC participation have been provided in the presser so far.
2:35 PM
Bangladesh cricket news LIVE UPDATES: BCB just taking time
Mithun says CWAB has been in constant talks with the BCB but claims no action has been taken, with all issues being delayed, leaving the players with no option but to come forward publicly.
2:30 PM
Bangladesh cricket news LIVE UPDATES: On Mustafizur row
Mithun says the World Cricketers’ Association informed CWAB that action could be taken against KKR based on Mustafizur Rahman’s choice, but the pacer did not wish to pursue the matter further, leading to the protest being dropped.
2:27 PM
Bangladesh cricket news LIVE UPDATES: Straight shot at Nazmul
Mithun says Nazmul is not fit to be the face of Bangladesh cricket, asking why disciplinary action can be taken against players but not against board members.
2:26 PM
Bangladesh cricket news LIVE UPDATES: We want to play
CWAB says the players want to play for their fans but will not take the field if the BCB fails to convince them or meet their demands.
2:24 PM
Bangladesh cricket news LIVE UPDATES: Wanted to solve the matter behind closed doors
CWAB says it tried to resolve the matter behind closed doors but will not allow players to be ridiculed, adding that the BCB must respond and that the players will return to action if their demands are met.
2:22 PM
Bangladesh cricket news LIVE UPDATES: Ultimatum against Nazmul stands
CWAB has confirmed that its ultimatum against Nazmul remains in place. President Mohammad Mithun says the players want to play but will not take the field unless their demands are met, adding that the BCB is only delaying the process and such tactics will not be tolerated.
2:19 PM
Bangladesh cricket news LIVE UPDATES: On BPL fixing
CWAB says nine players have been suspended by the BCB on match-fixing allegations, but claims no concrete evidence has been presented so far, adding that they want clear reasons without delay while stressing they do not support corruption in the game.
2:17 PM
Bangladesh cricket news LIVE UPDATES: Nazmul's comments humiliating
CWAB president Mohammad Mithun says BCB director Nazmul’s remarks humiliated those associated with Bangladesh cricket, adding that such comments from a senior board official damage the image of the game in the country.
2:15 PM
Bangladesh cricket news LIVE UPDATES: BCB failed the players
CWAB president Mohammad Mithun says the BCB has continued to fail the players despite repeated efforts to resolve the issues through dialogue.
2:14 PM
Bangladesh cricket news LIVE UPDATES: Straight to questions from media
There was no formal opening statement from the CWAB or the players. Mohammad Mithun and other representatives moved directly into taking questions from the media, responding to queries on the controversy and the ongoing standoff with the BCB.
2:12 PM
Bangladesh cricket news LIVE UPDATES: Presser underway
The press conference of Mohammad Mithun, president of the Cricketers’ Welfare Association of Bangladesh, along with Bangladesh players, is now underway.
1:45 PM
Bangladesh cricket news LIVE UPDATES: Mithun set to address media; BPL update awaited
Mohammad Mithun, president of the Cricketers’ Welfare Association of Bangladesh, is expected to address the media in Dhaka at 2.30 pm Bangladesh time (2 pm IST).
There could also be an update on the status of the Chattogram Royals–Noakhali Express BPL match at 3 pm Bangladesh time (2.30 pm IST). The game has been delayed after both teams failed to arrive for the toss amid the players’ boycott.
1:43 PM
Bangladesh cricket news LIVE UPDATES: Talks on between players, CWAB and BCB
According to media reports, players are currently in a meeting with CWAB president Mohammad Mithun and the Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB).
Push to restart today’s match
According to media reports, the parties are exploring a way to resume today’s match, which is why the planned press conference has been delayed.
1:28 PM
Bangladesh cricket news LIVE UPDATES: Office bearers of Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB)
Md Aminul Islam – President
Md Shakawath Hossain – Vice President
Faruque Ahmed – Vice President
Nazmul Abedeen – Director
Ahsan Iqbal Chowdhury – Director
Asif Akbar – Director
Khan Abdur Razzak – Director
Md Julfikar Ali Khan – Director
Muhammad Mukhlesur Rahman – Director
Md Hasanuzzaman – Director
Rahat Shams – Director
Ishtiaque Sadeque – Director
Adnan Rahman (Dipon) – Director
Faiazur Rahman – Director
Abul Bashar – Director
Amzad Hussain – Director
Shanian Taneem Naveen – Director
Md Mokhsedul Kamal – Director
M Najmul Islam – Director
Iftekhar Rahman – Director
Md Manjur Alam – Director
Mehrab Alam Chowdhury – Director
Md Khaled Mashud Pilot – Director
Rubaba Dowla – Director
Yasir Mohammed Faysal Ashique – Director
Najmul Islam holds both post, Finanace comittee head and Director
Najmul Islam holds both post, Finanace comittee head and Director
Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel
First Published: Jan 15 2026 | 12:51 PM IST