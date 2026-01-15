Bangladesh cricket crisis LIVE UPDATES: Players boycott BPL; CWAB president presser underway

The turmoil in Bangladesh cricket spilled on to the field on Thursday as the first Bangladesh Premier League (BPL) match of the day was delayed, with players staying away from the venue amid a nationwide boycott call.

The match between Chattogram Royals and Noakhali Express failed to start on schedule after both teams did not arrive for the toss, which was fixed for 12.30 pm Bangladesh time (12 pm IST). The game was slated to begin at 1 pm Bangladesh time (12.30 pm IST) but officials were left waiting as uncertainty prevailed.

According to an espncricinfo report, match referee Shipar Ahmed said there was little clarity on the situation. “We are standing in the middle of the ground. We don’t know what’s happening. The BPL technical committee can tell you better,” he was quoted as saying to espncricinfo.

The disruption followed earlier developments in domestic cricket. Matches in the Dhaka Cricket League did not begin on Thursday morning after the Cricketers’ Welfare Association of Bangladesh (CWAB) implemented the boycott it had announced on Wednesday evening.

The boycott comes in response to controversial public remarks made by Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) director M Nazmul Islam, prompting an escalating standoff between players and the board. On Thursday, the BCB issued a show-cause notice to Nazmul over what it termed “objectionable comments” made a day earlier. The notice was sent a couple of hours before the scheduled start of the day’s BPL fixtures, even as CWAB remained firm on its call for a complete shutdown of cricketing activity.

The situation is expected to develop further later in the day, with Mohammad Mithun, president of CWAB, scheduled to address a press conference at a Dhaka hotel at 1 pm Bangladesh time (12.30 pm IST).

Meanwhile, the BCB confirmed that it has initiated formal disciplinary proceedings against Nazmul Islam. In a statement issued by the board’s media department at 10.50 am Bangladesh time (10.20 am IST), the BCB expressed regret over the comments and said it would follow due process.

The board said it had issued a show-cause letter to the director concerned and instructed him to submit a written response within 48 hours, after which appropriate action would be taken. Emphasising the importance of the ongoing tournament, the BCB described the BPL T20 2026, now in its final phase, as the country’s most popular domestic franchise competition.

Reiterating that players are the “main stakeholders and the lifeblood” of Bangladesh cricket, the board appealed to cricketers to show professionalism and support the smooth completion of the league.

On Wednesday, Bangladeshi players had threatened to boycott all forms of cricket — international, domestic and the BPL — unless Nazmul Islam tendered his resignation. The protest followed remarks in which the BCB finance committee chairman suggested national cricketers should return the “crores and crores of taka” spent on them by the board, comments that have since triggered one of the biggest administrative crises in Bangladesh cricket in recent years.