England vs West Indies live streaming: Where to watch today's T20 WC match?

England skipper Harry Brook has won the toss and elected to bowl first on the night. Both skippers after the toss: Harry Brook: We are going to bowl. The stats favours the teams batting second, that's the reason. Sticking to the gameplan and the processess. Overton comes in for Wood. Just a little bit of extra batting. Shai Hope: We would have bowled first as well. But we have no problems setting a total. This is an important fixture for us and we are up for it. We have one change - Forde misses out and Roston Chase comes in.