England vs West Indies live streaming: Where to watch today's T20 WC match?

England vs West Indies live streaming: Where to watch today's T20 WC match?

England heads into this match following a thrilling victory over Nepal, which went down to the final ball.

England will take on the West Indies in Match 15 of the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026 tonight at the iconic Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai.

England skipper Harry Brook has won the toss and elected to bowl first on the night.  Both skippers after the toss:  Harry Brook: We are going to bowl. The stats favours the teams batting second, that's the reason. Sticking to the gameplan and the processess. Overton comes in for Wood. Just a little bit of extra batting.  Shai Hope: We would have bowled first as well. But we have no problems setting a total. This is an important fixture for us and we are up for it. We have one change - Forde misses out and Roston Chase comes in.

England heads into this match following a thrilling victory over Nepal, which went down to the final ball. Despite the nail-biting finish, England will be eager to deliver a more dominant performance and maintain their unbeaten record in Group C. Their focus will be on outclassing the West Indies and securing another vital win as they aim to solidify their position in the tournament.  Check ENG vs WI LIVE SCORE UPDATES and full scorecard here
 
 
On the other hand, West Indies come into this encounter after a commanding win over Scotland, where Shimron Hetmyer dazzled with the bat, and Romario Shepherd took center stage with a brilliant five-wicket haul. The West Indies will be hoping to continue their strong all-round form, looking to extend their unbeaten run in the tournament.  With both teams striving to keep their winning streak intact, this match promises to be an exciting and intense battle. England and West Indies will both be fighting for supremacy, making this clash one to watch closely in the group stages of the 2026 T20 World Cup. 
 
ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026: Broadcast and streaming partners
Territory/Region TV Broadcast Partner(s) Digital/Streaming Platform(s) Key Coverage Features
India Star Sports JioHotstar Five languages on TV + digital; extra regional feeds on JioHotstar; vertical live feed; 360 view and multi-cam; Marathi and Indian Sign Language for India matches, semis and final
Sri Lanka (co-host) Dialog TV, TV Supreme (FTA), PEO TV ThePapare.com, Dialog Play app Sinhala feed available on TV and digital
Bangladesh T Sports, Nagorik TV Rabbithole Covered via Total Sports Management
Nepal Kantipur TV ICC.tv (Nepali commentary feed for select territories) Selected matches locally produced with Nepali commentary
Bhutan Star Sports (via distribution partners) Not specified Star Sports available via partners
Maldives Star Sports (via distribution partners) Not specified Star Sports available via partners
United Kingdom & Ireland Sky Sports Cricket, Sky Sports Main Event NOW Hindi commentary for semi-finals and final
Italy Sky Italia Sky Italia platforms All Italy matches + semis and final
Sub-Saharan Africa SuperSport SuperSport digital platforms Full coverage across platforms
Australia Not specified (Prime Video only mentioned) Prime Video Hindi commentary for India matches, semis and final
New Zealand SKY Sport Not specified Hindi commentary for India matches, semis and final
Pakistan PTV, PTV Home Myco, Tamasha, ARY Zapp, Tapmad Urdu commentary feed for Pakistan matches
United States & Canada Willow TV Willow DTC, CricBuzz DTC, Willow YouTube All 55 matches in English/Hindi; USA matches free in US & Canada; USA matches also free on YouTube
UAE & MENA CricLife Max StarzPlay Also screened via cinema partnerships across Middle East
Caribbean Islands ESPN Not specified All matches live
Latin America Not specified Disney+ Streaming coverage
Brazil ESPN (select matches) Not specified Portuguese commentary on select matches
Pacific Islands PNG Digicel Not specified Linear coverage
Singapore Hub Sports 4 Not specified Linear coverage
Afghanistan Lemar TV Not specified Commentary in Pashto and Dari
Netherlands Not specified NOS Streams all Netherlands matches live
Malaysia CricBuzz channel (via Astro Cricket) Not specified Coverage through CricBuzz partnerships
Hong Kong CricBuzz channel (via PCCW) Not specified Coverage through CricBuzz partnerships
In-flight/At sea Sport 24 Sport 24 Live coverage while travelling
All remaining territories Not specified ICC.tv Live and free streaming; multi-language commentary incl Japanese and Bahasa; select matches on ICC YouTube
 

