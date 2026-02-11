Wednesday, February 11, 2026 | 03:05 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
T20 World Cup 2026: ENG vs WI pitch report and Wankhede Stadium key stats

T20 World Cup 2026: ENG vs WI pitch report and Wankhede Stadium key stats

Although the result was tense, England will look to bounce back and deliver a more commanding performance in this crucial Group C clash.

Shashwat Nishant New Delhi
Last Updated : Feb 11 2026 | 3:04 PM IST

Listen to This Article

England will face West Indies in Match 15 of the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026, set to take place on February 11 at the renowned Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai. England enter this match on the back of a thrilling win over Nepal, which was decided on the final ball.  Although the result was tense, England will look to bounce back and deliver a more commanding performance in this crucial Group C clash. With the aim of maintaining their unbeaten streak, they will be determined to outplay West Indies and secure another victory. 
 
 
On the other hand, West Indies are coming off a dominant win against Scotland. Shimron Hetmyer was the star with the bat, while Romario Shepherd made a huge impact with the ball, claiming a five-wicket haul. The Caribbean side will be looking to replicate their all-round brilliance in this game, hoping to continue their unbeaten form in the tournament. With both teams having a strong desire to keep their winning streak alive, this promises to be an exciting contest, as England and West Indies battle for supremacy in this crucial encounter. 
 
England vs West Indies T20 World Cup 2026 Wankhede Stadium pitch report

The two matches at Wankhede Stadium so far have been tightly contested, with batting proving to be difficult. Similar conditions are anticipated for the upcoming fixture. Bowlers are expected to thrive on this surface, with plenty of chances to take wickets whenever the batters are put under significant pressure.
 
T20 World Cup 2026 ENG vs WI: Head-to-head stats at Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai
 
England and West Indies will play their second match against each other at the Wankhede Stadium, with both teams having faced each other just once earlier in Mumbai. The Windies emerged victorious on the day back in 2016.
 
Most recent T20I match at Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai
 
The most recent T20I match played at the Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai, was Match 5 of the ICC T20 World Cup 2026 between England and Nepal, which turned out to be a close affair, with England winning the tie by just 4 runs after batting first.
 
 Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai: Key T20I stats 
Wankhede Stadium key T20I stats
Stat Value
Total Matches 15
Matches Won Batting First 8
Matches Won Bowling First 7
Average 1st Innings Score 177
Average 2nd Innings Score 156
Highest Total Recorded 247/9 (20 Overs) By IND vs ENG
Lowest Total Recorded 80/10 (16.2 Overs) By INDW vs ENGW
Highest Score Chased 230/8 (19.4 Overs) By ENG vs RSA
Lowest Score Defended 143/6 (20 Overs) By WIW vs NZW
 

