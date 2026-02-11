T20 World Cup 2026: AUS vs IRE pitch report and Colombo Stadium key stats

Australia will take on Ireland in Match 14 of the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026 on February 11 at the R. Premadasa Stadium in Colombo. Despite some recent setbacks, including a 3-0 loss to Pakistan in their latest T20I series, Australia remains a top contender for the title. The team boasts a formidable batting lineup, and under the leadership of Mitchell Marsh, they are expected to bounce back. Key players like Glenn Maxwell, Travis Head, and Adam Zampa add immense strength to their squad.

Ireland, meanwhile, enters the match with optimism after showing improvement in recent T20 competitions. Although they suffered a 20-run defeat to Sri Lanka in their previous game, solid contributions from Harry Tector, who scored 40 runs, and George Dockrell, who took 2 wickets, demonstrate their potential. While Ireland's resilience will be put to the test against Australia, they are not to be underestimated.

ALSO READ: T20 WC 2026: Australia vs Ireland preview, toss time, live streaming This match holds great significance for both teams, with Australia aiming to regain their momentum and Ireland looking for a massive upset to boost their chances of progressing further in the tournament. The clash between these two sides is set to be an exciting and closely contested encounter.

Australia vs Ireland T20 World Cup 2026 R Premadasa Stadium pitch report

The weather in Colombo is expected to remain clear with no threat of rain. The pitch at R. Premadasa Stadium proved to be slow and favorable for spin during the opening match between Sri Lanka and Ireland. Sri Lanka’s victory while batting first broke an eight-match streak at this venue, where the chasing team had been dominant since 2021. The trend of chasing teams winning had been consistent until this match, making Sri Lanka's win while setting a total a significant development.

T20 World Cup 2026 AUS vs IRE: Head-to-head stats at R Premadasa Stadium, Colombo

Most recent T20I match at R Premadasa Stadium, Colombo

