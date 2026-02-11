Wednesday, February 11, 2026 | 01:11 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / Cricket / ICC T20 World Cup / News / T20 World Cup 2026: AUS vs IRE pitch report and Colombo Stadium key stats

Despite some recent setbacks, including a 3-0 loss to Pakistan in their latest T20I series, Australia remains a top contender for the title.

Shashwat Nishant New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Feb 11 2026 | 1:05 PM IST

Australia will take on Ireland in Match 14 of the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026 on February 11 at the R. Premadasa Stadium in Colombo. Despite some recent setbacks, including a 3-0 loss to Pakistan in their latest T20I series, Australia remains a top contender for the title. The team boasts a formidable batting lineup, and under the leadership of Mitchell Marsh, they are expected to bounce back. Key players like Glenn Maxwell, Travis Head, and Adam Zampa add immense strength to their squad.
 
Ireland, meanwhile, enters the match with optimism after showing improvement in recent T20 competitions. Although they suffered a 20-run defeat to Sri Lanka in their previous game, solid contributions from Harry Tector, who scored 40 runs, and George Dockrell, who took 2 wickets, demonstrate their potential. While Ireland's resilience will be put to the test against Australia, they are not to be underestimated.
 
 
This match holds great significance for both teams, with Australia aiming to regain their momentum and Ireland looking for a massive upset to boost their chances of progressing further in the tournament. The clash between these two sides is set to be an exciting and closely contested encounter. 
 
Australia vs Ireland T20 World Cup 2026 R Premadasa Stadium pitch report

The weather in Colombo is expected to remain clear with no threat of rain. The pitch at R. Premadasa Stadium proved to be slow and favorable for spin during the opening match between Sri Lanka and Ireland. Sri Lanka’s victory while batting first broke an eight-match streak at this venue, where the chasing team had been dominant since 2021. The trend of chasing teams winning had been consistent until this match, making Sri Lanka's win while setting a total a significant development.
 
T20 World Cup 2026 AUS vs IRE: Head-to-head stats at R Premadasa Stadium, Colombo
 
Pakistan and the USA will play their first match against each other at the R Premadasa Stadium.
 
Most recent T20I match at R Premadasa Stadium, Colombo
 
The most recent T20I match played at the R Premadasa Stadium, Colombo, was Match 6 of the ICC T20 World Cup 2026 between Sri Lank and Ireland Oman, batting first, were bundled out for just 103. In reply, Zimbabwe chased down the total with eight wickets and 39 balls to spare.
 
R Premadasa Stadium, Colombo: Key T20I stats 
R Premadasa Stadium key T20I stats
Total Matches 60
Matches won batting first 24
Matches won bowling first 35
Average 1st innings Score 142
Average 2nd innings Score 128
Highest total recorded 215/5 (19.4 Ovs) by BAN vs SL
Lowest total recorded 80/10 (17.2 Ovs) by AFG vs ENG
Highest score chased 215/5 (19.4 Ovs) by BAN vs SL
Lowest score defended 115/6 (20 Ovs) by RSA vs SL
 

First Published: Feb 11 2026 | 1:05 PM IST

