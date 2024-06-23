T20 World Cup 2024: USA vs England Playing 11, live toss time telecast

England vs USA Playing 11: Disney plus Hotstar will livestream the USA vs England in USA.

Jos Buttler's England cricket team will be on must-win situation when they take on United States of America (USA) in ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2024 Group 2's Super 8 match at Kensington Oval, Bridgetown, Barbados on Sunday night (June 23). The defending champions is expected to come hard on minnow USA, who failed to replicate their Group A heroics in Super 8.

England need to win the match with big margin and Barbados wicket do allow them to play freely. Barbados's Kensington Oval Stadium is one of the few venues in West Indies which saw big scores and same is expected today. Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

While USA might make changes in their Playing 11, England is expected to remain unchanged line-up.

The Three Lions need to win by atleast over 10 runs or an over to spare if they beat South Africa and West Indies' superior net runrate give a mere is not help their cause.

T20 World Cup 2024: USA vs England Playing 11

England Playing 11 probables: Philip Salt, Jos Buttler (captain) (wk), Jonny Bairstow, Moeen Ali, Harry Brook, Liam Livingstone, Sam Curran, Jofra Archer, Adil Rashid, Mark Wood, Reece Topley.

USA Playing 11 probables: Steven Taylor, Andries Gous (wk), Nitish Kumar, Aaron Jones (captain), Corey Anderson, Milind Kumar, Harmeet Singh, Shadley van Schalkwyk/Nisarg Patel, Nosthush Kenjige, Ali Khan, Saurabh Netravalkar

USA vs England head-to-head T20 Internationals



This is the first time both teams are playing against each other in T20 International cricket.

England squad for T20 World Cup 2024: Philip Salt, Jos Buttler(w/c), Jonny Bairstow, Moeen Ali, Harry Brook, Liam Livingstone, Sam Curran, Jofra Archer, Adil Rashid, Mark Wood, Reece Topley, Ben Duckett, Will Jacks, Tom Hartley, Chris Jordan

USA squad for T20 World Cup 2024: Steven Taylor, Andries Gous(w), Nitish Kumar, Aaron Jones(c), Corey Anderson, Milind Kumar, Harmeet Singh, Shadley van Schalkwyk, Nosthush Kenjige, Ali Khan, Saurabh Netravalkar, Monank Patel, Jasdeep Singh, Nisarg Patel, Shayan Jahangir.

ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2024, USA vs England live toss time, live Streaming and telecast

Which teams will lock horns in today's match of ICC T20 World Cup 2024?

England will lock horns with USA in today's match of ICC T20 World Cup 2024.

At what time will the US vs ENG live toss take place on Sunday (June 23)?

The live toss between England and USA will take place at 7:30 PM IST.

At what time will the USA vs England live match in T20 World Cup 2024 start today?

The USA vs England live match will begin at 08:00 PM IST on June 23 at Kensington Oval, Bridgetown, Barbados.

Which TV Channels will live telecast the T20 World Cup 2024 matches in USA?

Star Sports Network has the broadcasting rights for the T20 World Cup 2024 and it will broadcast the USA vs England match. The US vs ENG live commentary in English will be available on Star Sports 1 HD and SD channels while Star Sports 3 HD and SD channels will broadcast the same in Hindi commentary.

How to watch the live streaming of the T20 World Cup 2024 matches in USA?

Disney plus Hotstar will livestream the USA vs England in USA.