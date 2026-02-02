ICC T20 World Cup 2026: Warm-up matches date and time (IST), live streaming

Defending champions India will begin their final preparations for the ICC T20 World Cup 2026 with a series of official warm-up matches in the build-up to the tournament. The hosts will take on South Africa in a marquee warm-up clash before opening their campaign against the USA on February 7, using the fixtures to fine-tune combinations and assess player form.

Alongside the senior side, an India A team led by Ayush Badoni will also be in action in two warm-up matches. Tilak Varma, returning after undergoing surgery following a Ranji Trophy injury in January, is set to feature in the opening India A fixture before joining the senior India national cricket team. Captain Suryakumar Yadav has indicated that the left-hander is progressing well.

ALSO READ: BCCI vice-president Shukla slams Pakistan for forfeiting IND vs PAK clash A total of 16 warm-up matches will be played between February 2 and 6 across venues in India and Sri Lanka, with Navi Mumbai and Bengaluru expected to attract strong fan interest.

ICC T20 World Cup 2026: Warm-up matches venues

India

BCCI Centre of Excellence Ground 1

BCCI Centre of Excellence Ground 2

DY Patil Stadium

M. A. Chidambaram Stadium

Sri Lanka

Colombo Cricket Club Ground

R. Premadasa Stadium

SSC Cricket Ground

ICC T20 World Cup 2026: Warm-up matches full schedule

Date Match Venue Time (IST) Feb 2 Afghanistan vs Scotland BCCI Centre of Excellence Ground 1, Bengaluru 3pm Feb 2 USA vs India A DY Patil Stadium, Navi Mumbai 5pm Feb 2 Canada vs Italy M.A. Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai 7pm Feb 3 Oman vs Sri Lanka A Colombo Cricket Club Ground, Colombo 1pm Feb 3 Netherlands vs Zimbabwe R. Premadasa Stadium, Colombo 3pm Feb 3 Nepal vs UAE M.A. Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai 5pm Feb 4 Scotland vs Namibia BCCI Centre of Excellence Ground 2, Bengaluru 1pm Feb 4 Afghanistan vs West Indies BCCI Centre of Excellence Ground 1, Bengaluru 3pm Feb 4 Pakistan vs Ireland SSC Cricket Ground, Colombo 5pm Feb 4 India vs South Africa DY Patil Stadium, Navi Mumbai 7pm Feb 5 Zimbabwe vs Oman Colombo Cricket Club Ground, Colombo 11am Feb 5 Nepal vs Canada M.A. Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai 1pm Feb 5 Australia vs Netherlands R. Premadasa Stadium, Colombo 5pm Feb 5 New Zealand vs USA DY Patil Stadium, Navi Mumbai 7pm Feb 6 Italy vs UAE M.A. Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai 3pm Feb 6 India A vs Namibia BCCI Centre of Excellence Ground 1, Bengaluru 5pm

ICC T20 World Cup 2026: Warm-up matches live streaming and telecast details

When will the warm-up matches of the ICC T20 World Cup 2026 begin?

The warm-up matches of the ICC T20 World Cup 2026 will begin on Monday, February 2.

What are the venues for ICC T20 World Cup 2026 warm-up matches?

The ICC T20 World Cup 2026 warm-up matches will be played in Bengaluru and Mumbai in India, and in Colombo in Sri Lanka.

Who will India face in the ICC T20 World Cup 2026 warm-up matches?

India will play against the USA, Namibia and South Africa in the ICC T20 World Cup 2026 warm-up matches.

What time will the ICC T20 World Cup 2026 warm-up matches begin?

The first warm-up match of the ICC T20 World Cup 2026 will begin at 1 pm IST, while the last match will begin at 7 pm IST.

Where to watch live telecast of ICC T20 World Cup 2026 warm-up matches in India?

The live telecast of the ICC T20 World Cup 2026 warm-up matches will be available on the Star Sports Network in India.

Where to watch live streaming of ICC T20 World Cup 2026 warm-up matches in India?

The live streaming of the ICC T20 World Cup 2026 warm-up matches will be available on the JioHotstar app and website in India.