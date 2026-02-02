ICC T20 World Cup 2026: Warm-up matches date and time (IST), live streaming
India will play against the USA, Namibia and South Africa in the ICC T20 World Cup 2026 warm-up matches
Defending champions India will begin their final preparations for the ICC T20 World Cup 2026 with a series of official warm-up matches in the build-up to the tournament. The hosts will take on South Africa in a marquee warm-up clash before opening their campaign against the USA on February 7, using the fixtures to fine-tune combinations and assess player form.
Alongside the senior side, an India A team led by Ayush Badoni will also be in action in two warm-up matches. Tilak Varma, returning after undergoing surgery following a Ranji Trophy injury in January, is set to feature in the opening India A fixture before joining the senior India national cricket team. Captain Suryakumar Yadav has indicated that the left-hander is progressing well.
A total of 16 warm-up matches will be played between February 2 and 6 across venues in India and Sri Lanka, with Navi Mumbai and Bengaluru expected to attract strong fan interest.
ICC T20 World Cup 2026: Warm-up matches venues
India
- BCCI Centre of Excellence Ground 1
- BCCI Centre of Excellence Ground 2
- DY Patil Stadium
- M. A. Chidambaram Stadium
Sri Lanka
- Colombo Cricket Club Ground
- R. Premadasa Stadium
- SSC Cricket Ground
ICC T20 World Cup 2026: Warm-up matches full schedule
|Date
|Match
|Venue
|Time (IST)
|Feb 2
|Afghanistan vs Scotland
|BCCI Centre of Excellence Ground 1, Bengaluru
|3pm
|Feb 2
|USA vs India A
|DY Patil Stadium, Navi Mumbai
|5pm
|Feb 2
|Canada vs Italy
|M.A. Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai
|7pm
|Feb 3
|Oman vs Sri Lanka A
|Colombo Cricket Club Ground, Colombo
|1pm
|Feb 3
|Netherlands vs Zimbabwe
|R. Premadasa Stadium, Colombo
|3pm
|Feb 3
|Nepal vs UAE
|M.A. Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai
|5pm
|Feb 4
|Scotland vs Namibia
|BCCI Centre of Excellence Ground 2, Bengaluru
|1pm
|Feb 4
|Afghanistan vs West Indies
|BCCI Centre of Excellence Ground 1, Bengaluru
|3pm
|Feb 4
|Pakistan vs Ireland
|SSC Cricket Ground, Colombo
|5pm
|Feb 4
|India vs South Africa
|DY Patil Stadium, Navi Mumbai
|7pm
|Feb 5
|Zimbabwe vs Oman
|Colombo Cricket Club Ground, Colombo
|11am
|Feb 5
|Nepal vs Canada
|M.A. Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai
|1pm
|Feb 5
|Australia vs Netherlands
|R. Premadasa Stadium, Colombo
|5pm
|Feb 5
|New Zealand vs USA
|DY Patil Stadium, Navi Mumbai
|7pm
|Feb 6
|Italy vs UAE
|M.A. Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai
|3pm
|Feb 6
|India A vs Namibia
|BCCI Centre of Excellence Ground 1, Bengaluru
|5pm
ICC T20 World Cup 2026: Warm-up matches live streaming and telecast details
When will the warm-up matches of the ICC T20 World Cup 2026 begin?
The warm-up matches of the ICC T20 World Cup 2026 will begin on Monday, February 2.
What are the venues for ICC T20 World Cup 2026 warm-up matches?
The ICC T20 World Cup 2026 warm-up matches will be played in Bengaluru and Mumbai in India, and in Colombo in Sri Lanka.
Who will India face in the ICC T20 World Cup 2026 warm-up matches?
India will play against the USA, Namibia and South Africa in the ICC T20 World Cup 2026 warm-up matches.
What time will the ICC T20 World Cup 2026 warm-up matches begin?
The first warm-up match of the ICC T20 World Cup 2026 will begin at 1 pm IST, while the last match will begin at 7 pm IST.
Where to watch live telecast of ICC T20 World Cup 2026 warm-up matches in India?
The live telecast of the ICC T20 World Cup 2026 warm-up matches will be available on the Star Sports Network in India.
Where to watch live streaming of ICC T20 World Cup 2026 warm-up matches in India?
The live streaming of the ICC T20 World Cup 2026 warm-up matches will be available on the JioHotstar app and website in India.
First Published: Feb 02 2026 | 5:23 PM IST