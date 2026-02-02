T20 World Cup 2026: ICC warns PCB over boycott call on IND vs PAK game

The International Cricket Council (ICC) on Sunday issued a firm warning to the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) over reports boycotting India vs Pakistan cricket match in the upcoming Men’s T20 World Cup , cautioning that such a stance could have serious implications for Pakistan cricket and the global game.

The ICC’s response followed reports that the Pakistan government had instructed the national team to boycott its group-stage match against India, scheduled to be played in Colombo on February 15. While the PCB has not formally communicated its position to the ICC, the world body said the reported move was incompatible with the principles governing international tournaments.

ICC flags concern over selective participation

In a strongly worded statement, the ICC said that selective participation was difficult to align with the core premise of a global sporting event, where all qualified teams are expected to compete under a common schedule and framework.

Warning on long-term impact for Pakistan cricket

Significantly, the ICC urged the PCB to consider the broader and long-term consequences of such a position, not only for the tournament but also for cricket in Pakistan.

The ICC noted that Pakistan is an integral part of the global cricket ecosystem and a beneficiary of its structure, suggesting that actions taken now could affect its standing within the international framework in the future.

Respect for governments, focus on the event

Without directly challenging the directive attributed to Islamabad, the ICC said it respected the role of governments in matters of national policy. However, it maintained that decisions affecting participation in world events were not in the interests of the global game or fans, including those in Pakistan.

The council reiterated that its immediate priority was the smooth conduct of the Men’s T20 World Cup and said this responsibility rested collectively with all member boards, including the PCB.

Call for a negotiated resolution

The ICC said it expected the PCB to work towards a mutually acceptable solution that protected the interests of all stakeholders. The situation has raised concerns over potential breaches of member obligations and commercial arrangements, with broadcasters and participating nations likely to seek clarity.