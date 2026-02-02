ICC T20 World Cup: Pakistan fly to Sri Lanka amid forfeit standoff with ICC

The Pakistan cricket team, led by skipper Salman Agha, left for Sri Lanka on Monday to take part in the ICC T20 World Cup despite being in the middle of a standoff with the International Cricket Council (ICC) over their decision to boycott a match against India, scheduled to take place on February 15 in Colombo.

The Pakistan government on Sunday announced that it would forfeit the match against India in the T20 World Cup. The ICC responded to Pakistan’s decision later that day by asking them to reconsider or face long-term sanctions.

ALSO READ: PCB unlikely to change forfeit decision despite ICC pressure: Report While there has been no follow-up announcement by any party, Pakistan has decided to go ahead with its earlier schedule and has left for Sri Lanka, where it will play all its remaining matches.

Pakistan skipper’s take on the issue

Pakistan captain Salman Ali Agha said on Monday that the players would abide by whatever decision is taken by the government and the cricket board regarding the boycott of the T20 World Cup match against India on February 15 in Colombo. Speaking before the team departed from Lahore to Sri Lanka, Salman indicated that the squad was informed of the decision by team management on Sunday.

He further mentioned that, as contracted players, the team stands united behind the stance adopted by the authorities. The skipper added that Pakistan’s World Cup focus extends beyond a single fixture, stressing that the side would concentrate on winning its remaining group matches and securing qualification for the next round.

India to follow planned schedule

According to media reports, India is set to travel to Sri Lanka for their match against Pakistan as per their schedule. They will take part in all the formalities such as practice sessions, press conferences and will even come out for the toss. If Pakistan decide to go ahead with their decision to forfeit the match, the referee will then have to come out at the toss and award India the walkover win.

What happens if India does not travel to Sri Lanka?

If the Indian side does not travel to Sri Lanka for their clash against Pakistan and does not take part in match formalities, the match referee will then announce the match as forfeited by both sides and award one point each to India and Pakistan instead of giving India the walkover win.