Netherlands vs Namibia live streaming: Where to watch today's T20 WC match?

Netherlands vs Namibia live streaming: Where to watch today's T20 WC match?

Netherlands captain Scott Edwards won the toss and elected to bowl first against Namibia in Match 10 of the ICC T20 World Cup 2026

BS Web Team New Delhi
4 min read Last Updated : Feb 10 2026 | 10:48 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Netherlands captain Scott Edwards won the toss and elected to bowl first against Namibia in Match 10 of the ICC T20 World Cup 2026 at the Arun Jaitley Stadium on Tuesday, citing early-morning conditions that could assist the bowlers.
 
“We're gonna bowl first. Early morning, if there's anything in the wicket, it's going to be now,” Edwards said at the toss, adding that the Netherlands made two changes after playing “a lot of good cricket” in their previous outing against Pakistan.
 
Namibia skipper Gerhard Erasmus admitted he would have preferred to bowl as well, calling it a “50-50” decision.
 
 
“It was a bit of 50-50 for us. Would have bowled first as well,” Erasmus said, adding that his side was feeling confident after an extended build-up. “We've had seven days in Dubai and then in Bengaluru. Feeling really good. Our fourth consecutive World Cup.”
 
Namibia begin campaign with historic outing

  The match marks Namibia’s first game of the tournament and also their maiden international appearance in India. The African side had a chance to acclimatise through warm-up fixtures in Bengaluru, where they registered a six-run win over Scotland in a high-scoring match but were later bowled out for 67 while chasing India A’s 197.
 
Namibia have been a consistent presence at the T20 World Cup since 2021, winning five matches at the global event, including one in a Super Over. Their most notable result remains the 55-run win over Sri Lanka in Geelong in the 2022 edition.
 
Familiar conditions could help Namibia
 
  Unlike the Netherlands, who will play their four group matches across four different venues, Namibia will feature in two games at the Arun Jaitley Stadium, which could provide them greater familiarity with the conditions in Delhi.
 
The match also sees a debut for Willem Myburgh, as Namibia make a change to their playing combination.
 
Netherlands vs Namibia Playing XIs
 
  Netherlands (Playing 11): Michael Levitt, Max O'Dowd, Bas de Leede, Colin Ackermann, Scott Edwards (w/c), Zach Lion Cachet, Logan van Beek, Aryan Dutt, Roelof van der Merwe, Timm van der Gugten, Fred Klaassen
 
Namibia (Playing 11): Louren Steenkamp, Jan Frylinck, Jan Nicol Loftie-Eaton, Gerhard Erasmus (c), JJ Smit, Zane Green (w), Dylan Leicher, Ruben Trumpelmann, Willem Myburgh, Bernard Scholtz, Max Heingo   
 
 
ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026: Broadcast and streaming partners
Territory/Region TV Broadcast Partner(s) Digital/Streaming Platform(s) Key Coverage Features
India Star Sports JioHotstar Five languages on TV + digital; extra regional feeds on JioHotstar; vertical live feed; 360 view and multi-cam; Marathi and Indian Sign Language for India matches, semis and final
Sri Lanka (co-host) Dialog TV, TV Supreme (FTA), PEO TV ThePapare.com, Dialog Play app Sinhala feed available on TV and digital
Bangladesh T Sports, Nagorik TV Rabbithole Covered via Total Sports Management
Nepal Kantipur TV ICC.tv (Nepali commentary feed for select territories) Selected matches locally produced with Nepali commentary
Bhutan Star Sports (via distribution partners) Not specified Star Sports available via partners
Maldives Star Sports (via distribution partners) Not specified Star Sports available via partners
United Kingdom & Ireland Sky Sports Cricket, Sky Sports Main Event NOW Hindi commentary for semi-finals and final
Italy Sky Italia Sky Italia platforms All Italy matches + semis and final
Sub-Saharan Africa SuperSport SuperSport digital platforms Full coverage across platforms
Australia Not specified (Prime Video only mentioned) Prime Video Hindi commentary for India matches, semis and final
New Zealand SKY Sport Not specified Hindi commentary for India matches, semis and final
Pakistan PTV, PTV Home Myco, Tamasha, ARY Zapp, Tapmad Urdu commentary feed for Pakistan matches
United States & Canada Willow TV Willow DTC, CricBuzz DTC, Willow YouTube All 55 matches in English/Hindi; USA matches free in US & Canada; USA matches also free on YouTube
UAE & MENA CricLife Max StarzPlay Also screened via cinema partnerships across Middle East
Caribbean Islands ESPN Not specified All matches live
Latin America Not specified Disney+ Streaming coverage
Brazil ESPN (select matches) Not specified Portuguese commentary on select matches
Pacific Islands PNG Digicel Not specified Linear coverage
Singapore Hub Sports 4 Not specified Linear coverage
Afghanistan Lemar TV Not specified Commentary in Pashto and Dari
Netherlands Not specified NOS Streams all Netherlands matches live
Malaysia CricBuzz channel (via Astro Cricket) Not specified Coverage through CricBuzz partnerships
Hong Kong CricBuzz channel (via PCCW) Not specified Coverage through CricBuzz partnerships
In-flight/At sea Sport 24 Sport 24 Live coverage while travelling
All remaining territories Not specified ICC.tv Live and free streaming; multi-language commentary incl Japanese and Bahasa; select matches on ICC YouTube
 

Topics : ICC T20 World Cup Cricket News

First Published: Feb 10 2026 | 10:48 AM IST

