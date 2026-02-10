Netherlands vs Namibia live streaming: Where to watch today's T20 WC match?
Netherlands captain Scott Edwards won the toss and elected to bowl first against Namibia in Match 10 of the ICC T20 World Cup 2026
BS Web Team New Delhi
Netherlands captain Scott Edwards won the toss and elected to bowl first against Namibia in Match 10 of the ICC T20 World Cup 2026 at the Arun Jaitley Stadium on Tuesday, citing early-morning conditions that could assist the bowlers.
“We're gonna bowl first. Early morning, if there's anything in the wicket, it's going to be now,” Edwards said at the toss, adding that the Netherlands made two changes after playing “a lot of good cricket” in their previous outing against Pakistan.
Namibia skipper Gerhard Erasmus admitted he would have preferred to bowl as well, calling it a “50-50” decision.
“It was a bit of 50-50 for us. Would have bowled first as well,” Erasmus said, adding that his side was feeling confident after an extended build-up. “We've had seven days in Dubai and then in Bengaluru. Feeling really good. Our fourth consecutive World Cup.”
Namibia begin campaign with historic outing
The match marks Namibia’s first game of the tournament and also their maiden international appearance in India. The African side had a chance to acclimatise through warm-up fixtures in Bengaluru, where they registered a six-run win over Scotland in a high-scoring match but were later bowled out for 67 while chasing India A’s 197.
Namibia have been a consistent presence at the T20 World Cup since 2021, winning five matches at the global event, including one in a Super Over. Their most notable result remains the 55-run win over Sri Lanka in Geelong in the 2022 edition.
Familiar conditions could help Namibia
Unlike the Netherlands, who will play their four group matches across four different venues, Namibia will feature in two games at the Arun Jaitley Stadium, which could provide them greater familiarity with the conditions in Delhi.
The match also sees a debut for Willem Myburgh, as Namibia make a change to their playing combination.
Netherlands vs Namibia Playing XIs
Netherlands (Playing 11): Michael Levitt, Max O'Dowd, Bas de Leede, Colin Ackermann, Scott Edwards (w/c), Zach Lion Cachet, Logan van Beek, Aryan Dutt, Roelof van der Merwe, Timm van der Gugten, Fred Klaassen
Namibia (Playing 11): Louren Steenkamp, Jan Frylinck, Jan Nicol Loftie-Eaton, Gerhard Erasmus (c), JJ Smit, Zane Green (w), Dylan Leicher, Ruben Trumpelmann, Willem Myburgh, Bernard Scholtz, Max Heingo
|ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026: Broadcast and streaming partners
|Territory/Region
|TV Broadcast Partner(s)
|Digital/Streaming Platform(s)
|Key Coverage Features
|India
|Star Sports
|JioHotstar
|Five languages on TV + digital; extra regional feeds on JioHotstar; vertical live feed; 360 view and multi-cam; Marathi and Indian Sign Language for India matches, semis and final
|Sri Lanka (co-host)
|Dialog TV, TV Supreme (FTA), PEO TV
|ThePapare.com, Dialog Play app
|Sinhala feed available on TV and digital
|Bangladesh
|T Sports, Nagorik TV
|Rabbithole
|Covered via Total Sports Management
|Nepal
|Kantipur TV
|ICC.tv (Nepali commentary feed for select territories)
|Selected matches locally produced with Nepali commentary
|Bhutan
|Star Sports (via distribution partners)
|Not specified
|Star Sports available via partners
|Maldives
|Star Sports (via distribution partners)
|Not specified
|Star Sports available via partners
|United Kingdom & Ireland
|Sky Sports Cricket, Sky Sports Main Event
|NOW
|Hindi commentary for semi-finals and final
|Italy
|Sky Italia
|Sky Italia platforms
|All Italy matches + semis and final
|Sub-Saharan Africa
|SuperSport
|SuperSport digital platforms
|Full coverage across platforms
|Australia
|Not specified (Prime Video only mentioned)
|Prime Video
|Hindi commentary for India matches, semis and final
|New Zealand
|SKY Sport
|Not specified
|Hindi commentary for India matches, semis and final
|Pakistan
|PTV, PTV Home
|Myco, Tamasha, ARY Zapp, Tapmad
|Urdu commentary feed for Pakistan matches
|United States & Canada
|Willow TV
|Willow DTC, CricBuzz DTC, Willow YouTube
|All 55 matches in English/Hindi; USA matches free in US & Canada; USA matches also free on YouTube
|UAE & MENA
|CricLife Max
|StarzPlay
|Also screened via cinema partnerships across Middle East
|Caribbean Islands
|ESPN
|Not specified
|All matches live
|Latin America
|Not specified
|Disney+
|Streaming coverage
|Brazil
|ESPN (select matches)
|Not specified
|Portuguese commentary on select matches
|Pacific Islands
|PNG Digicel
|Not specified
|Linear coverage
|Singapore
|Hub Sports 4
|Not specified
|Linear coverage
|Afghanistan
|Lemar TV
|Not specified
|Commentary in Pashto and Dari
|Netherlands
|Not specified
|NOS
|Streams all Netherlands matches live
|Malaysia
|CricBuzz channel (via Astro Cricket)
|Not specified
|Coverage through CricBuzz partnerships
|Hong Kong
|CricBuzz channel (via PCCW)
|Not specified
|Coverage through CricBuzz partnerships
|In-flight/At sea
|Sport 24
|Sport 24
|Live coverage while travelling
|All remaining territories
|Not specified
|ICC.tv
|Live and free streaming; multi-language commentary incl Japanese and Bahasa; select matches on ICC YouTube
Topics : ICC T20 World Cup Cricket News
First Published: Feb 10 2026 | 10:48 AM IST