South Africa vs Canada live streaming: Where to watch T20 WC 2026 match?

Keshav Maharaj and Kagiso Rabada will be vital for South Africa on a batting-friendly surface in Ahmedabad
The ICC T20 World Cup 2026 will see South Africa taking on Canada in a Group B encounter at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad today.
But how can fans across the globe witness the marquee ICC tournament action live without visiting the stadium? Take a look.
South Africa vs Canada ICC T20 World Cup 2026: Broadcasting details
|ICC T20 World Cup 2026: South Africa vs Canada broadcasting details
|Country / Region
|TV Telecast Channel
|Live Streaming Platform
|India
|Star Sports Network
|JioHotstar (app & website)
|Pakistan
|PTV Sports
|Tamasha, Myco, ARY ZAP
|Netherlands
|—
|ICC.tv
|Sri Lanka
|Dialog TV, TV Supreme
|Dialog Play, ThePapare
|United Kingdom
|Sky Sports Cricket
|Sky Go, NOW TV
|USA & Canada
|Willow TV
|Willow TV App, ESPN+
|Australia
|—
|Amazon Prime Video
|New Zealand
|Sky Sport NZ
|Sky Sport Now
|South Africa
|SuperSport
|SuperSport App
|UAE & MENA
|CricLife Max
|STARZPLAY
|Caribbean
|ESPN Caribbean
|ESPN Play Caribbean
|Rest of the World
|—
|ICC.tv (geo-restrictions apply)
When will the South Africa vs Canada match in the ICC T20 World Cup 2026 take place?
The South Africa vs Canada match in the ICC T20 World Cup 2026 will be played on Monday, February 9.
What will be the venue for the South Africa vs Canada match in the ICC T20 World Cup 2026?
The South Africa vs Canada match in the ICC T20 World Cup 2026 will be played at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.
What time will the toss for the South Africa vs Canada match in the ICC T20 World Cup 2026 take place?
The toss for the South Africa vs Canada match in the ICC T20 World Cup 2026 will take place at 6:30 pm IST.
What time will the first ball of the South Africa vs Canada match in the ICC T20 World Cup 2026 be bowled?
The first ball of the South Africa vs Canada match in the ICC T20 World Cup 2026 will be bowled at 7 pm IST.
Where to watch the live telecast of the South Africa vs Canada match in the ICC T20 World Cup 2026 in India?
The live telecast of the South Africa vs Canada match in the ICC T20 World Cup 2026 will be available on the Star Sports Network in India.
Where to watch the live streaming of the South Africa vs Canada match in the ICC T20 World Cup 2026 in India?
The live streaming of the South Africa vs Canada match in the ICC T20 World Cup 2026 will be available on the JioHotstar app and website in India.
