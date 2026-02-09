South Africa vs Canada live streaming: Where to watch T20 WC 2026 match?

The ICC T20 World Cup 2026 will see South Africa taking on Canada in a Group B encounter at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad today.

The coin flip of the match went in Canada's way who opted to bowl first. Captain's take after toss: Aiden Markram (SA): Looks a pretty good surface. Hopefully we can get off to a good start, get a really good score and take that momentum with the ball. Fantastic stadium to play at. Looking forward to getting on a good run in Ahmedabad. Big help for sure. People can say what they want about white-ball wickets, but they still vary from continent to continent. Really looking forward to starting the World Cup. Obviously that's the long-term goal to go one step forward, but we have to earn that right. Stubbs plays at number six. Have gone with four seamers and Kesh as the spinner. Dilpreet Bajwa (CAN): Would like to bowl first. Excited to play against SA. Happy to play in this stadium. Feels like it's a good batting track. Because of dew we chose to bowl. Let's see how it goes. Had a pre-tour in SL. Had very good practice matches against SL A. Have three fast bowlers. Saad bin Zafar - left arm spinner, Ansh Patel - chinaman. Already we rub shoulders with big players in GT20. Good opportunity. South Africa vs Canada T20 World Cup 2026: Playing 11 South Africa playing 11: Aiden Markram(c), Quinton de Kock(w), Ryan Rickelton, Dewald Brevis, David Miller, Tristan Stubbs, Marco Jansen, Corbin Bosch, Kagiso Rabada, Keshav Maharaj, Lungi Ngidi Canada playing 11: Yuvraj Samra, Dilpreet Bajwa(c), Navneet Dhaliwal, Nicholas Kirton, Shreyas Movva(w), Harsh Thaker, Saad Bin Zafar, Jaskaran Singh, Dilon Heyliger, Kaleem Sana, Ansh Patel

But how can fans across the globe witness the marquee ICC tournament action live without visiting the stadium? Take a look.

South Africa vs Canada ICC T20 World Cup 2026: Broadcasting details

ICC T20 World Cup 2026: South Africa vs Canada broadcasting details Country / Region TV Telecast Channel Live Streaming Platform India Star Sports Network JioHotstar (app & website) Pakistan PTV Sports Tamasha, Myco, ARY ZAP Netherlands — ICC.tv Sri Lanka Dialog TV, TV Supreme Dialog Play, ThePapare United Kingdom Sky Sports Cricket Sky Go, NOW TV USA & Canada Willow TV Willow TV App, ESPN+ Australia — Amazon Prime Video New Zealand Sky Sport NZ Sky Sport Now South Africa SuperSport SuperSport App UAE & MENA CricLife Max STARZPLAY Caribbean ESPN Caribbean ESPN Play Caribbean Rest of the World — ICC.tv (geo-restrictions apply)

South Africa vs Canada ICC T20 World Cup 2026: Today’s match live streaming and telecast details

When will the South Africa vs Canada match in the ICC T20 World Cup 2026 take place?

The South Africa vs Canada match in the ICC T20 World Cup 2026 will be played on Monday, February 9.

What will be the venue for the South Africa vs Canada match in the ICC T20 World Cup 2026?

The South Africa vs Canada match in the ICC T20 World Cup 2026 will be played at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.

What time will the toss for the South Africa vs Canada match in the ICC T20 World Cup 2026 take place?

The toss for the South Africa vs Canada match in the ICC T20 World Cup 2026 will take place at 6:30 pm IST.

What time will the first ball of the South Africa vs Canada match in the ICC T20 World Cup 2026 be bowled?

The first ball of the South Africa vs Canada match in the ICC T20 World Cup 2026 will be bowled at 7 pm IST.

Where to watch the live telecast of the South Africa vs Canada match in the ICC T20 World Cup 2026 in India?

The live telecast of the South Africa vs Canada match in the ICC T20 World Cup 2026 will be available on the Star Sports Network in India.

Where to watch the live streaming of the South Africa vs Canada match in the ICC T20 World Cup 2026 in India?

The live streaming of the South Africa vs Canada match in the ICC T20 World Cup 2026 will be available on the JioHotstar app and website in India.