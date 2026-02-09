ICC T20 World Cup 2026: Netherlands full schedule, squad and venue details
The Dutch open their tournament in the very first match on February 7, 2026, when they face Pakistan at the Sinhalese Sports Club Ground in Colombo
New Delhi
The Netherlands will begin their ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026 campaign as part of Group A alongside Pakistan, India, the United States and Namibia, aiming to make a strong impact in cricket’s premier shortest-format event.
The Dutch open their tournament in the very first match on February 7, 2026, when they face Pakistan at the Sinhalese Sports Club Ground in Colombo, setting the tone for their group stage after they almost pulled off an upset win over the men in green.
They will then take on Namibia on February 10 in Delhi, before challenging India and the USA later in the group. Led by captain Scott Edwards, the Netherlands bring a balanced squad blending seasoned campaigners with exciting young talent, eager to cause upsets against higher-ranked sides.
ICC T20 World Cup 2026: Netherlands full schedule
|Date
|Match
|Fixture
|Venue
|Team 1 Score
|Team 2 Score
|Result
|Sat, Feb 7 2026
|1st Match, Group A
|Netherlands vs Pakistan
|Sinhalese Sports Club, Colombo
|Netherlands 147 (19.5)
|Pakistan 148/7 (19.3)
|Pakistan won by 3 wkts
|Tue, Feb 10 2026
|10th Match, Group A
|Netherlands vs Namibia
|Arun Jaitley Stadium, Delhi
|—
|—
|Yet to be played
|Fri, Feb 13 2026
|21st Match, Group A
|USA vs Netherlands
|MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai
|—
|—
|Yet to be played
|Wed, Feb 18 2026
|36th Match, Group A
|India vs Netherlands
|Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad
|—
|—
|Yet to be played
ICC T20 World Cup 2026: Netherlands full list of venues
- Sinhalese Sports Club Ground – Colombo
- Arun Jaitley Stadium – Delhi
- MA Chidambaram Stadium – Chennai
- Narendra Modi Stadium – Ahmedabad
ICC T20 World Cup 2026: Netherlands full squad
Scott Edwards (c), Colin Ackermann, Noah Croes, Bas de Leede, Aryan Dutt, Fred Klaassen, Kyle Klein, Michael Levitt, Zach Lion-Cachet, Max O'Dowd, Logan van Beek, Timm van der Gugten, Roelof van der Merwe, Paul van Meekeren, Saqib Zulfiqar
Netherlands head-to-head record in T20Is against other teams in Group A
|Opponent
|Matches Played
|Netherlands Won
|Lost
|No Result
|Win %
|Namibia
|5
|3
|1
|1
|75
|India
|4
|0
|4
|0
|0
|Pakistan
|4
|1
|3
|0
|25
|United States of America
|6
|4
|2
|0
|66.67
Top run-scorers for Netherlands in T20Is
|Player
|Matches
|Innings
|Runs
|Highest Score
|100s
|50s
|Max O'Dowd
|88
|85
|2314
|133*
|1
|16
|Scott Edwards
|83
|74
|1263
|99
|0
|2
|Ben Cooper
|58
|55
|1239
|91*
|0
|9
|Stephan Myburgh
|45
|44
|915
|71*
|0
|5
|Michael Levitt
|27
|26
|890
|135
|1
|6
|Wesley Barresi
|46
|44
|812
|75*
|0
|4
|Bas de Leede
|46
|41
|753
|91*
|0
|4
|Tom Cooper
|33
|32
|659
|81*
|0
|3
|Peter Borren
|43
|38
|638
|57
|0
|1
|Michael Swart
|26
|25
|621
|89
|0
|4
Top wicket-takers for Netherlands in T20Is
|Player
|Matches
|Innings
|Wickets
|Best Bowling
|4W
|5W
|Paul van Meekeren
|78
|76
|86
|4/11
|2
|0
|Roelof van der Merwe
|55
|53
|61
|4/35
|1
|0
|Pieter Seelaar
|77
|64
|58
|4/19
|1
|0
|Tim van der Gugten
|49
|48
|52
|3/9
|0
|0
|Ahsan Malik
|31
|29
|44
|5/19
|1
|1
|Mudassar Bukhari
|38
|35
|43
|4/7
|3
|0
|Fred Klaassen
|39
|38
|43
|5/19
|0
|1
|Bas de Leede
|46
|35
|39
|3/17
|0
|0
|Brandon Glover
|25
|25
|37
|4/12
|2
|0
|Logan van Beek
|32
|30
|37
|4/27
|1
|0
ICC T20 World Cup 2026: Netherlands matches live streaming and telecaster details
When do Netherlands start their campaign in ICC T20 World Cup 2026?
The Netherlands start their campaign against Pakistan in Colombo in the opening fixture of the ICC T20 World Cup 2026 on February 7.
How many matches will Netherlands play in the group stages of ICC T20 World Cup 2026?
The Netherlands, after their clash with Pakistan, will play against Namibia, India and the USA in the group stages of the ICC T20 World Cup 2026.
Where to watch the live telecast of Netherlands matches in ICC T20 World Cup 2026 in India?
The live telecast of Netherlands matches in the ICC T20 World Cup 2026 will be available on the Star Sports Network in India.
Where to watch the live streaming of Netherlands matches in ICC T20 World Cup 2026 in India?
The live streaming of Netherlands matches in the ICC T20 World Cup 2026 will be available on the JioHotstar app and website in India.
First Published: Feb 09 2026 | 6:18 PM IST