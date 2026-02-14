New Zealand vs South Africa live streaming: Where to watch T20 WC 2026 tie?
New Delhi
In Match 24 of the ICC T20 World Cup 2026, New Zealand will face South Africa at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. Both teams come into the match with two consecutive victories, making the upcoming clash crucial as the winner will almost secure a spot in the Super 8s.
New Zealand enters the match with strong momentum, having won their first two games convincingly. Their success has been driven by aggressive opening partnerships between Tim Seifert and Finn Allen. The batting lineup looks solid, with Glenn Phillips, Mark Chapman, and Daryl Mitchell offering stability in the middle overs. Check NZ vs SA live score updates here Captain Mitchell Santner’s spin bowling has been a key factor, while the pace trio of Matt Henry, Lockie Ferguson, and Trent Boult provide variety in the attack. The Black Caps are expected to maintain their aggressive play in the powerplay while focusing on improving their ability to defend totals if needed.
South Africa also arrives with confidence, having combined explosive batting with composure under pressure, notably their thrilling double Super Over victory against Afghanistan. Skipper Aiden Markram, Quinton de Kock, and Ryan Rickelton have been key contributors at the top, while David Miller and Tristan Stubbs offer finishing strength. Their pace attack of Kagiso Rabada and Lungi Ngidi has performed well on Ahmedabad’s bouncy pitch, and with Keshav Maharaj controlling the middle overs, the Proteas are well-prepared and likely to stick with a consistent lineup.
|Territory/Region
|TV Broadcast Partner(s)
|Digital/Streaming Platform(s)
|Key Coverage Features
|India
|Star Sports
|JioHotstar
|Five languages on TV + digital; extra regional feeds on JioHotstar; vertical live feed; 360 view and multi-cam; Marathi and Indian Sign Language for India matches, semis and final
|Sri Lanka (co-host)
|Dialog TV, TV Supreme (FTA), PEO TV
|ThePapare.com, Dialog Play app
|Sinhala feed available on TV and digital
|Bangladesh
|T Sports, Nagorik TV
|Rabbithole
|Covered via Total Sports Management
|Nepal
|Kantipur TV
|ICC.tv (Nepali commentary feed for select territories)
|Selected matches locally produced with Nepali commentary
|Bhutan
|Star Sports (via distribution partners)
|Not specified
|Star Sports available via partners
|Maldives
|Star Sports (via distribution partners)
|Not specified
|Star Sports available via partners
|United Kingdom & Ireland
|Sky Sports Cricket, Sky Sports Main Event
|NOW
|Hindi commentary for semi-finals and final
|Italy
|Sky Italia
|Sky Italia platforms
|All Italy matches + semis and final
|Sub-Saharan Africa
|SuperSport
|SuperSport digital platforms
|Full coverage across platforms
|Australia
|Not specified (Prime Video only mentioned)
|Prime Video
|Hindi commentary for India matches, semis and final
|New Zealand
|SKY Sport
|Not specified
|Hindi commentary for India matches, semis and final
|Pakistan
|PTV, PTV Home
|Myco, Tamasha, ARY Zapp, Tapmad
|Urdu commentary feed for Pakistan matches
|United States & Canada
|Willow TV
|Willow DTC, CricBuzz DTC, Willow YouTube
|All 55 matches in English/Hindi; USA matches free in US & Canada; USA matches also free on YouTube
|UAE & MENA
|CricLife Max
|StarzPlay
|Also screened via cinema partnerships across Middle East
|Caribbean Islands
|ESPN
|Not specified
|All matches live
|Latin America
|Not specified
|Disney+
|Streaming coverage
|Brazil
|ESPN (select matches)
|Not specified
|Portuguese commentary on select matches
|Pacific Islands
|PNG Digicel
|Not specified
|Linear coverage
|Singapore
|Hub Sports 4
|Not specified
|Linear coverage
|Afghanistan
|Lemar TV
|Not specified
|Commentary in Pashto and Dari
|Netherlands
|Not specified
|NOS
|Streams all Netherlands matches live
|Malaysia
|CricBuzz channel (via Astro Cricket)
|Not specified
|Coverage through CricBuzz partnerships
|Hong Kong
|CricBuzz channel (via PCCW)
|Not specified
|Coverage through CricBuzz partnerships
|In-flight/At sea
|Sport 24
|Sport 24
|Live coverage while travelling
|All remaining territories
|Not specified
|ICC.tv
|Live and free streaming; multi-language commentary incl Japanese and Bahasa; select matches on ICC YouTube
