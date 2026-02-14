Saturday, February 14, 2026 | 06:39 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
New Zealand vs South Africa live streaming: Where to watch T20 WC 2026 tie?

The Black Caps are expected to maintain their aggressive play in the powerplay while focusing on improving their ability to defend totals if needed.

BS Web Team New Delhi
5 min read Last Updated : Feb 14 2026 | 6:39 PM IST

In Match 24 of the ICC T20 World Cup 2026, New Zealand will face South Africa at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. Both teams come into the match with two consecutive victories, making the upcoming clash crucial as the winner will almost secure a spot in the Super 8s.

South Afrca skipper Aiden Markram has won the toss and decided to bowl first on the night.  Both skippers after the toss:  Santner: Looks like a good wicket, runs on the board and hopefully not a lot of dew. No easy games in this tournament and it's the same tonight as well. We know how good SA are and they've shown it, they're a quality side. Small improvements from game 1 onwards and we want to take it ahead. Same team.   Markram: We will bowl first. Played one night game here, though the wicket got better through the game. Hopefully, the bowlers will do well and give us a smaller score. A bit of dew, not a lot, we'll not complain about it if it does come, the ball will slide onto the bat better. We've regrouped after the last match - one change, Corbin Bosch is back in place of George Linde.

 
New Zealand enters the match with strong momentum, having won their first two games convincingly. Their success has been driven by aggressive opening partnerships between Tim Seifert and Finn Allen. The batting lineup looks solid, with Glenn Phillips, Mark Chapman, and Daryl Mitchell offering stability in the middle overs.  Check NZ vs SA live score updates here    Captain Mitchell Santner’s spin bowling has been a key factor, while the pace trio of Matt Henry, Lockie Ferguson, and Trent Boult provide variety in the attack. The Black Caps are expected to maintain their aggressive play in the powerplay while focusing on improving their ability to defend totals if needed.
 
 
South Africa also arrives with confidence, having combined explosive batting with composure under pressure, notably their thrilling double Super Over victory against Afghanistan. Skipper Aiden Markram, Quinton de Kock, and Ryan Rickelton have been key contributors at the top, while David Miller and Tristan Stubbs offer finishing strength. Their pace attack of Kagiso Rabada and Lungi Ngidi has performed well on Ahmedabad’s bouncy pitch, and with Keshav Maharaj controlling the middle overs, the Proteas are well-prepared and likely to stick with a consistent lineup.    New Zealand vs South Africa T20 World Cup 2026 broadcast details 
Territory/Region TV Broadcast Partner(s) Digital/Streaming Platform(s) Key Coverage Features
India Star Sports JioHotstar Five languages on TV + digital; extra regional feeds on JioHotstar; vertical live feed; 360 view and multi-cam; Marathi and Indian Sign Language for India matches, semis and final
Sri Lanka (co-host) Dialog TV, TV Supreme (FTA), PEO TV ThePapare.com, Dialog Play app Sinhala feed available on TV and digital
Bangladesh T Sports, Nagorik TV Rabbithole Covered via Total Sports Management
Nepal Kantipur TV ICC.tv (Nepali commentary feed for select territories) Selected matches locally produced with Nepali commentary
Bhutan Star Sports (via distribution partners) Not specified Star Sports available via partners
Maldives Star Sports (via distribution partners) Not specified Star Sports available via partners
United Kingdom & Ireland Sky Sports Cricket, Sky Sports Main Event NOW Hindi commentary for semi-finals and final
Italy Sky Italia Sky Italia platforms All Italy matches + semis and final
Sub-Saharan Africa SuperSport SuperSport digital platforms Full coverage across platforms
Australia Not specified (Prime Video only mentioned) Prime Video Hindi commentary for India matches, semis and final
New Zealand SKY Sport Not specified Hindi commentary for India matches, semis and final
Pakistan PTV, PTV Home Myco, Tamasha, ARY Zapp, Tapmad Urdu commentary feed for Pakistan matches
United States & Canada Willow TV Willow DTC, CricBuzz DTC, Willow YouTube All 55 matches in English/Hindi; USA matches free in US & Canada; USA matches also free on YouTube
UAE & MENA CricLife Max StarzPlay Also screened via cinema partnerships across Middle East
Caribbean Islands ESPN Not specified All matches live
Latin America Not specified Disney+ Streaming coverage
Brazil ESPN (select matches) Not specified Portuguese commentary on select matches
Pacific Islands PNG Digicel Not specified Linear coverage
Singapore Hub Sports 4 Not specified Linear coverage
Afghanistan Lemar TV Not specified Commentary in Pashto and Dari
Netherlands Not specified NOS Streams all Netherlands matches live
Malaysia CricBuzz channel (via Astro Cricket) Not specified Coverage through CricBuzz partnerships
Hong Kong CricBuzz channel (via PCCW) Not specified Coverage through CricBuzz partnerships
In-flight/At sea Sport 24 Sport 24 Live coverage while travelling
All remaining territories Not specified ICC.tv Live and free streaming; multi-language commentary incl Japanese and Bahasa; select matches on ICC YouTube

 

 

