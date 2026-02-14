England vs Scotland live streaming: Where to watch T20 WC 2026 match?

England (ENG) will face Scotland (SCO) in Match 23 of the Men’s T20 World Cup 2026, tonight at Eden Gardens, Kolkata.

England heads into this match with a mixed record of one win and one loss from their first two games. They secured a hard-fought victory over Nepal but were outplayed by the West Indies in their last match, where Sherfane Rutherford’s brilliant performance helped the West Indies seal a commanding win. With this loss fresh in their minds, England will look to bounce back strongly in their next outing at Eden Gardens.

England skipper Harry Brook won the toss and decided to field first on the day. Both skippers after the toss: Harry Brook: We'll have a bowl. Just want to chase on a good wicket and a quick wicket. I'm not a curator, but it looks like a decent wicket, we can restrict them and chase it down. Just to give the team a bit more clarity so that they can be better prepared. I thought we were a bit too careful the other day. Tom Banton is a fine player and he bats at the top, I can go in and do my thing. They're a good side and know the conditions here as they've played two games. Richie Berrington: I would have bated first. Looks similar to the last couple of days, looks like a good batting first. They're a good team, travelled a bit and played under different conditions. We've played a couple of games and are used to the conditions, hopefully, that'll give us an advantage. Same team for us.

Similarly, Scotland has a 1-1 record, having lost to the West Indies in their opener but then bouncing back with a dominant win against Italy. The Scottish team will be eager to build on that momentum and make a statement against a strong England side. A victory here would significantly enhance their chances of progressing to the knockout stages of the tournament.

Both teams are poised for an intense clash, with England looking to regain form and Scotland hoping to continue their positive momentum. The outcome of this match will be crucial for both sides as they fight to stay in the race for the next round.