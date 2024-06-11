PAK vs CAN LIVE SCORE UPDATES, T20 World Cup 2024: Toss at 7:30 PM IST
T20 World Cup 2024 LIVE Toss Updates PAK vs CAN Playing 11: Pakistan might drop Imad Wasim because of his intent less batting in the last game and bring in a specialist batter
In match 22 of the ICC T20 World Cup 2024, Pakistan will take on Canada at the Nassau County International Cricket Stadium in Long Island, New York.
It is a must-win game for the Pakistan team which has not been able to get a single win in the tournament. They lost to the USA in Super Over and failed to chase down 120 against India after being 80/3 and needing 40 off 36 balls to win.
T20 World Cup 2024: PAK vs CAN Playing 11 prediction
Pakistan playing 11 probable: Mohammad Rizwan, Saim Ayub, Babar Azam, Fakhar Zaman, Shadab Khan, Iftikhar Ahmad, Imad Wasim/Azam Khan, Shaheen Afridi, Naseem Shah, Haris Rauf, Mohammad Amir
Canada playing 11 probable: Aaron Johnson, Navneet Dhaliwal, Pargat Singh, Dilpreet Bajwa, Nicholas Kirton, Shreyas Movva, Dillon Heylinger, Saad bin Zafar, Junai Siddiqui, Kaleem Sana, Jeremy Gordon.
PAK vs CAN LIVE TOSS: The coin flip between Pakistan skipper Babar Azam and his Canada counterpart Saad Bin Zafar will take place at 7:30 PM IST.
How to watch the live telecast of the PAK vs CAN T20 World Cup 2024 match today?
Star Sports will live telecast the Pakistan (PAK) vs Canada (CAN) T20 World Cup 2024 match today. The English commentary will be available on Star Sports 1 HD/SD and Star Sports 2 HD/SD. Meanwhile, the live Hindi commentary will be available on Star Sports Hindi HD/SD. The PAK vs CAN live broadcast will be available in various other regional languages.
T20 World Cup 2024, PAK vs CAN Live streaming
PAK vs CAN T20 World Cup 2024 live streaming will be available on Disney Plus Hotstar for free in six languages, including Hindi and English.
Check the PAK vs CAN T20 World Cup 2024 live score and match updates here
5:11 PM
Pakistan vs Canada Live Updates: What is the importance of this match for Canada?
This match is going to be very important from the perspective of both teams. Canada, if they win today will have a chance at making it to the Super 8 stage in their inaugural T20 World Cup. However, for that to happen they would have to beat either India or hope that Ireland and India beat the USA and their net run rate is better than that of the US.
4:25 PM
Hello and welcome to the live coverage of the Pakistan vs Canada match in the T20 World Cup 2024 from the Nassau County International Cricket Stadium in New York. Stay tuned to Business Standard for further updates.
Pakistan vs Canada Live Updates: Welcome to the Live Blog
