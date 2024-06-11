PAK vs CAN LIVE SCORE UPDATES, T20 World Cup 2024: Toss at 7:30 PM IST

In match 22 of the ICC T20 World Cup 2024, Pakistan will take on Canada at the Nassau County International Cricket Stadium in Long Island, New York.

It is a must-win game for the Pakistan team which has not been able to get a single win in the tournament. They lost to the USA in Super Over and failed to chase down 120 against India after being 80/3 and needing 40 off 36 balls to win.

T20 World Cup 2024: PAK vs CAN Playing 11 prediction

Pakistan playing 11 probable: Mohammad Rizwan, Saim Ayub, Babar Azam, Fakhar Zaman, Shadab Khan, Iftikhar Ahmad, Imad Wasim/Azam Khan, Shaheen Afridi, Naseem Shah, Haris Rauf, Mohammad Amir

Canada playing 11 probable: Aaron Johnson, Navneet Dhaliwal, Pargat Singh, Dilpreet Bajwa, Nicholas Kirton, Shreyas Movva, Dillon Heylinger, Saad bin Zafar, Junai Siddiqui, Kaleem Sana, Jeremy Gordon.

PAK vs CAN LIVE TOSS: The coin flip between Pakistan skipper Babar Azam and his Canada counterpart Saad Bin Zafar will take place at 7:30 PM IST.

How to watch the live telecast of the PAK vs CAN T20 World Cup 2024 match today?

Star Sports will live telecast the Pakistan (PAK) vs Canada (CAN) T20 World Cup 2024 match today. The English commentary will be available on Star Sports 1 HD/SD and Star Sports 2 HD/SD. Meanwhile, the live Hindi commentary will be available on Star Sports Hindi HD/SD. The PAK vs CAN live broadcast will be available in various other regional languages.

T20 World Cup 2024, PAK vs CAN Live streaming

PAK vs CAN T20 World Cup 2024 live streaming will be available on Disney Plus Hotstar for free in six languages, including Hindi and English.

