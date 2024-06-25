Business Standard
Rohit to Babar: Full list of highest run-scorers in T20 Internationals

Check the full list of highest run-scorers, players with most sixes in T20 cricket in T20 International cricket here

Rohit Sharma

Anish Kumar New Delhi
6 min read Last Updated : Jun 25 2024 | 9:41 AM IST
Indian skipper Rohit Sharma surpassed his compatriot Virat Kohli to become the leading run-scorer in the T20 International format on June 24. His rampaging 92-run innings against Australia allowed him to surpass Pakistan's Babar Azam as well.

After witnessing a lean run from Rohit's bat, the fans finally got to witness Ro'Hitman' Sharma peaking at arguably the best moment. In 157 matches, the veteran opener has amassed 4,165 runs at an average of 32.03 and a strike rate of 140.75.
Babar slipped to the second spot with 4,145 runs in 123 matches at an average of 41.03. After the shuffle at the top, Kohli dropped to the third spot with 4,103 runs under his belt in 123 matches at an average of 48.84.

Top run-scorers in T20 Internationals
Player Span Mat Inns NO Runs HS Ave BF SR 100 50 0 4s 6s
RG Sharma (IND) 2007-2024 157 149 19 4165 121* 32.03 2959 140.75 5 31 12 375 203
Babar Azam (PAK) 2016-2024 123 116 15 4145 122 41.03 3211 129.08 3 36 6 440 72
V Kohli (IND) 2010-2024 123 115 31 4103 122* 48.84 2988 137.31 1 37 7 363 121
PR Stirling (IRE) 2009-2024 145 144 11 3601 115* 27.07 2675 134.61 1 23 13 418 128
MJ Guptill (NZ) 2009-2022 122 118 7 3531 105 31.81 2602 135.7 2 20 3 309 173
Mohammad Rizwan (PAK) 2015-2024 102 89 21 3313 104* 48.72 2620 126.45 1 29 4 278 92
DA Warner (AUS) 2009-2024 110 110 12 3277 100* 33.43 2300 142.47 1 28 6 337 122
JC Buttler (ENG) 2011-2024 123 113 23 3241 101* 36.01 2216 146.25 1 24 7 296 137
AJ Finch (AUS) 2011-2022 103 103 12 3120 172 34.28 2189 142.53 2 19 8 309 125
GJ Maxwell (AUS) 2012-2024 113 104 17 2600 145* 29.88 1680 154.76 5 11 4 217 134
KS Williamson (NZ) 2011-2024 93 90 13 2575 95 33.44 2092 123.08 0 18 4 245 58
Shakib Al Hasan (BAN) 2006-2024 129* 126 17 2551 84 23.4 2104 121.24 0 13 8 258 53
Q de Kock (SA) 2012-2024 90 89 9 2540 100 31.75 1829 138.87 1 16 7 259 102
Mohammad Hafeez (PAK) 2006-2021 119 108 13 2514 99* 26.46 2060 122.03 0 14 7 251 76
EJG Morgan (ENG) 2009-2022 115 107 21 2458 91 28.58 1805 136.17 0 14 3 186 120
Shoaib Malik (ICC/PAK) 2006-2021 124 111 33 2435 75 31.21 1938 125.64 0 9 2 196 69
DA Miller (SA/World) 2010-2024 123 108 36 2416 106* 33.55 1717 140.71 2 7 2 159 116
A Balbirnie (IRE) 2015-2024 110 106 4 2392 83 23.45 1941 123.23 0 12 6 254 68
Mahmudullah (BAN) 2007-2024 138* 126 26 2388 64* 23.88 2023 118.04 0 8 5 182 74
Virandeep Singh (MAS) 2019-2024 78 77 14 2320 116* 36.82 1842 125.95 1 16 5 197 101
SA Yadav (IND) 2021-2024 66 63 11 2290 117 44.03 1355 169 4 19 3 203 131
KL Rahul (IND) 2016-2022 72 68 8 2265 110* 37.75 1628 139.12 2 22 5 191 99
RD Berrington (SCOT) 2008-2024 94 85 17 2194 100 32.26 1658 132.32 1 10 10 185 75
Mohammad Nabi (AFG) 2010-2024 128* 120 24 2165 89 22.55 1587 136.42 0 6 7 148 108
BB McCullum (NZ) 2005-2015 71 70 10 2140 123 35.66 1571 136.21 2 13 3 199 91
S Ssesazi (UGA) 2021-2024 82 80 10 2081 100* 29.72 1689 123.2 1 16 8 225 67
N Pooran (WI) 2016-2024 95 87 9 2076 98 26.61 1528 135.86 0 12 2 142 132
AD Hales (ENG) 2011-2022 75 75 8 2074 116* 30.95 1499 138.35 1 12 5 225 70

Most sixes in Men's T20 Internationals

Rohit Sharma also completes 200 sixes in T20Is with over 200 sixes. Martin Guptill is second on the list followed by England's Jos Buttler, Australia's Glenn Maxwell and West Indies' Nicholas Pooran. 

Most sixes in T20 international cricket
Player Span Mat Inns NO Runs HS Ave BF SR 100 50 0 4s 6s
RG Sharma (IND) 2007-2024 157 149 19 4165 121* 32.03 2959 140.75 5 31 12 375 203
MJ Guptill (NZ) 2009-2022 122 118 7 3531 105 31.81 2602 135.7 2 20 3 309 173
JC Buttler (ENG) 2011-2024 123 113 23 3241 101* 36.01 2216 146.25 1 24 7 296 137
GJ Maxwell (AUS) 2012-2024 113 104 17 2600 145* 29.88 1680 154.76 5 11 4 217 134
N Pooran (WI) 2016-2024 95 87 9 2076 98 26.61 1528 135.86 0 12 2 142 132
SA Yadav (IND) 2021-2024 66 63 11 2290 117 44.03 1355 169 4 19 3 203 131
PR Stirling (IRE) 2009-2024 145 144 11 3601 115* 27.07 2675 134.61 1 23 13 418 128
AJ Finch (AUS) 2011-2022 103 103 12 3120 172 34.28 2189 142.53 2 19 8 309 125
CH Gayle (WI) 2006-2021 79 75 7 1899 117 27.92 1381 137.5 2 14 4 158 124
Muhammad Waseem (UAE) 2021-2024 53 53 3 1977 112 39.54 1278 154.69 3 14 4 160 123
DA Warner (AUS) 2009-2024 110 110 12 3277 100* 33.43 2300 142.47 1 28 6 337 122

Most sixes in T20 cricket career
Player Span Mat Inns NO Runs HS Ave BF SR 100 50 0 4s 6s
CH Gayle 2005-2022 463 455 53 14562 175* 36.22 10060 144.75 22 88 30 1132 1056
KA Pollard 2006-2024 660 586 176 12900 104 31.46 8544 150.98 1 59 25 810 860
AD Russell 2010-2024 504 432 120 8509 121* 27.27 5012 169.77 2 31 26 567 688
C Munro 2010-2024 428 409 49 10961 114* 30.44 7760 141.25 5 67 27 920 548
RG Sharma 2007-2024 445 432 52 11672 121* 30.71 8693 134.26 8 76 30 1054 515
N Pooran 2013-2024 336 313 51 7231 102* 27.59 4902 147.51 2 40 25 466 506
JC Buttler 2009-2024 423 399 62 11819 124 35.07 8150 145.01 8 82 23 1068 500
AD Hales 2009-2024 457 453 32 12457 119* 29.58 8540 145.86 6 79 43 1375 498
BB McCullum 2005-2019 370 364 33 9922 158* 29.97 7269 136.49 7 55 22 924 485
GJ Maxwell 2010-2024 438 414 58 9815 154* 27.57 6395 153.47 7 53 33 841 485


 
Topics : Rohit Sharma Virat Kohli ICC T20 World Cup India cricket team Babar Azam

First Published: Jun 25 2024 | 9:41 AM IST

