T20 WC 2024: How many semifinals has India won in T20 World Cup history?

India has entered their fifth semi-final in T20 World Cup history after they beat Australia in their last Super 8 match at the Dren Sammy Cricket Stadium in Gros Islet, Saint Lucia on Monday, June 24. With this win, they topped their group and would now face England, who finished second in their group at the Super 8.

A look at how India has performed in their previous four semi-finals

2007 T20 World Cup vs Australia

India played their first semi-final in the T20 World Cups during its inaugural edition. They were up against the Australian side which had completed a hat-trick of ODI World Cup titles. But MS Dhoni's men were made different as they beat the Aussies to book a place in the final.

Batting first at Kingsmead, Durban, India posted a humungous total of 188/5 in their 20 overs. Yuvraj Singh made 70 off just 30 balls. Sreesanth then took two wickets and despite Matthew Hayden's 62 off 47 balls, the Indians won the game by 15 runs.

2014 T20 World Cup vs South Africa

It took seven years and three World Cups in between for the inaugural champions to reach a semi-final once again. They did it in the T20 World Cup 2014 in Bangladesh. Up against South Africa at the Sher-E-Bangla National Stadium in Dhaka, a Virat Kohli masterclass in the chase (72* off 44 balls) helped the Indian team chase down 173 with five balls to spare.

2016 T20 World Cup vs West Indies

It was the first semi-final in which India lost a game and it came against the eventual winners, West Indies. Playing at home, India were the favourites to win the match and move to the final. However, the match at Wankhede saw them bat first after the Windies won the toss and decided to bowl first. India did well to set a target of 193.

However, Lendl Simmons used all his IPL experience and with the help of dew and some poor fielding efforts from India, took the game away from the hosts.

2022 T20 World Cup vs England

Once again India was in the semi-final of a T20 World Cup and it was against a different opponent. They were playing against England and were in for the shock of the tournament. After scoring a mediocre 168/6, the Indian bowlers failed to pick even a single wicket and lost the match by 10 wickets.