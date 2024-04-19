Most sixes to highest run rate: IPL 2024 set to break T20 tourney's record

The 17th edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL 2024) has set new standards and records in the shortest format of the game. While the introduction of an impact player a year ago has been bearing fruit this season, the bowlers are on the receiving end.





6s Scored in First 30 Matches of IPL IPL seasons Sixes 2024 525 2023 440 2022 462 2021 390 2020 397 2019 363 2018 437 2017 366 2016 297 2015 343 2014 299 2013 220 2012 293 2011 260 2010 294 2009 260 2008 313 IPL 2024 has lit up the shortest format scene with a record 525 sixes being hit in the first 30 games. This is the maximum hit by this tournament stage in IPL history.



Meanwhile, the team's total of 250+ runs has been breached four times in the IPL 2024 as compared to only two times in the previous 16 editions of the Indian Premier League. The 287 that SRH amassed against RCB was the second-highest team score in T20 (The highest by a franchise side).



Highest Team Score in T20 cricket Competition Team HS Asian Games Men's Cricket, 2023 Nepal 314 Tata Indian Premier League, 2024 Sunrisers Hyderabad 287 Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy, 2023/24 Punjab 275 KFC Big Bash League, 2021/22 Melbourne Stars 273