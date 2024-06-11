T20 World Cup 2024 points table: Pakistan, India, Australia, USA rankings

Business Standard
Pakistan Super 8 chances depend on the IND vs USA match. Check the ICC Men's T20 World Cup points table of Group A, B, C and D here

ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2024 points table

Abhishek Singh New Delhi
5 min read Last Updated : Jun 11 2024 | 9:02 PM IST
With Pakistan playing Canada in their third match of the ICC T20 World Cup 2024, all eyes would be on them as anything but a win will knock the 2009 champions out of the tournament.  

USA with two wins is setting at the second spot in the Group A points table which is topped by the Indian team. 
How can Pakistan qualify for Super 8?

For Pakistan to qualify, they have to not only win their last two matches but also hope that the USA loses its last two matches. In that case, Pakistan would have to win its matches by a combined total of 10 runs and the USA would have to lose their matches by a combined total of 18 runs or more. 

Group A Points Table 

Group A Mat Won Lost Tied NR Pts NRR
India 2 2 0 0 0 4 1.455
 
United States 2 2 0 0 0 4 0.626
 
Canada 2 1 1 0 0 2 -0.274
 
Pakistan 2 0 2 0 0 0 -0.15
 
Ireland 2 0 2 0 0 0 -1.712

In Group B, Scotland is at the top of the table with two wins and a wash-out from their three games. Australia has won both their matches and therefore they are in the second spot. 

For England to qualify for the Super 8, the defending champions would not only have to win big against Namibia and Oman in their next two matches but also hope that the Scots do not surprise the Aussies. 
 
Group B Points Table 

Group B Mat Won Lost Tied NR Pts NRR
Scotland 3 2 0 0 1 5 2.164
 
Australia 2 2 0 0 0 4 1.875
 
Namibia 2 1 1 0 0 2 -0.309
 
England 2 0 1 0 1 1 -1.8
 
Oman (E) 3 0 3 0 0 0 -1.613

Afghanistan and West Indies will be on their toes in their next few games as Group C is going to see a lot of changes. While New Zealand, who were thrashed by the Afghans will play the West Indies, the Afghans will also play the hosts. 

In that case, Kiwis would have to make sure that they win all their remaining three matches and hope that whoever between Afghanistan and West Indies wins the battle between the two sides, wins it by a big margin. That will bring the net run rate of the losing team down and allow the Kiwis to go through as the second-best team. 

Group C Points Table 

Group C Mat Won Lost Tied NR Pts NRR
Afghanistan 2 2 0 0 0 4 5.225
 
West Indies 2 2 0 0 0 4 3.574
 
Uganda 3 1 2 0 0 2 -4.217
 
Papua New Guinea 2 0 2 0 0 0 -0.434
 
New Zealand 1 0 1 0 0 0 -4.2

In Group D, South Africa has already made it to the Super 8. However, their win against Bangladesh in a low-scoring thriller on Monday, June 9 has kept the hopes alive of other teams in the group. Sri Lanka, which has lost both its matches, can also go through if they beat Nepal and the Netherlands by a big margin. But they would have to hope that the Dutch beat Bangladesh. 

For Bangladesh, who are in the second position, the equation is simple- win against the Netherlands and Nepal and go through to the next round. 

Group D Points Table 

Group D Mat Won Lost Tied NR Pts NRR
South Africa 3 3 0 0 0 6 0.603
 
Bangladesh 2 1 1 0 0 2 0.075
 
Netherlands 2 1 1 0 0 2 0.024
 
Nepal 1 0 1 0 0 0 -0.539
 
Sri Lanka 2 0 2 0 0 0 -0.777

Top five leading run-scorers in T20 World Cup 2024

The run-scoring chart is being led by Afghan opener Rahmanullah Gurbaz who has scored 156 runs in two innings. He is followed by Aaron Jones of USA who has scored 130 runs in two innings. There is no Indian on the list so far. 

Player Matches Inns Runs Avg Sr 4s 6s
Rahmanullah Gurbaz 2 2 156 78 154.46 9 9
Aaron Jones 2 2 130 - 196.97 6 12
Ibrahim Zadran 2 2 114 57 131.03 12 3
Nicholas Kirton 3 3 101 33.67 140.28 6 4
Andries Gous 2 2 100 50 138.89 12 4

Top five leading wicket-takers in T20 World Cup 2024

The wicket-taking chart at the T20 World Cup 2024 is being led by another Afghan, Fazalhaq Farooqi who has claimed nine wickets in two games including a five-wicket haul against Uganda. He is followed by Akeal Hosein of the West Indies.

Player Matches Overs Balls Wkts Avg Runs 4-fers 5-fers
Fazalhaq Farooqi 2 7.2 44 9 2.89 26 1 1
Anrich Nortje 3 12 72 8 5.38 43 1 -
Akeal Hosein 2 7 42 6 3.33 20 - 1
Rashid Khan 2 8 48 6 4.83 29 1 -
Mehran Khan 3 8 48 6 10.17 61 - -

ICC T20 World Cup India cricket team Pakistan cricket team Australia cricket team South Africa cricket team USA England cricket team New Zealand cricket team

First Published: Jun 11 2024 | 9:02 PM IST

First Published: Jun 11 2024 | 9:02 PM IST

