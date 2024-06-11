NZ to AFG: Super 8 qualification scenarios of Group C teams | T20 World Cup

In Group C of ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2024, Kane Williamson's New Zealand are staring elimination if they don't bring their campaign back on track after suffering first defeat in T20 International history from Afghanistan.





Check ICC T20 World Cup 2024 points table here Meanwhile, the other two big teams -- Afghanistan and West Indies -- are off to a superb start of their campaign, winning both their opening encounters.

Here's the Super 8 qualification scenarios of teams in Group C of ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2024:

Group C

Teams: Afghanistan, West Indies, Uganda, Papua New Guinea, New Zealand

Afghanistan Super 8 Qualification scenarios

(4 points | 5.225 NRR)

The Afghans made a huge statement against New Zealand with an 84-run win, announcing themselves as genuine tournament contenders. They are two from two with a net run rate that dwarves every other side in their group. Afghanistan has a foot in the door to the next stage, but a win over either PNG or hosts the West Indies locks it in.

West Indies Super 8 Qualification scenarios

(4 points | 3.574 NRR)





Check ICC T20 World Cup latest news updates here It has been a strong display by the West Indies so far taking care of both Papua New Guinea and Uganda. But they will likely have to beat one of New Zealand or Afghanistan to secure progression - next up they play the Black Caps on June 12 in Trinidad and Tobago.

UGANDA (2 points | -4.217 NRR)

Uganda have collected their first-ever T20 World Cup win already against PNG, making it a successful campaign. At one win from three matches, their chances of moving forward are slim - they would need to beat New Zealand by plenty and hope everything else falls into place to have a chance.

PAPUA NEW GUINEA (0 points | -0.434 NRR)





Check ICC T20 World Cup 2024 full schedule, match timings (IST) here After losing their pivotal match with Uganda, PNG's most likely not getting out of the Group stage. They have Afghanistan and New Zealand to come, looking to play an interfering role and learn some lessons in the process.

New Zealand Super 8 Qualification scenarios

(0 points | -4.200 NRR)

The Kiwis have only played one game so far and will be hoping to leave it behind them quickly. The heavy loss to Afghanistan could prove costly, unless they can run the table and go three-from-three against the West Indies, Uganda, and Papua New Guinea, which is certainly not out of the question. New Zealand's blockbuster with the Windies is now central to how things end up shaking out in Group C.