T20 World Cup 2024 highlights: Afghanistan thrash New Zealand by 84 runs

In Match 14 of ICC T20 World Cup 2024, Ramanullah Gurbaz's 80 and inspirational bowling from Fazalhaq Farooqi and Rashid Khan helped Afghanistan beat New Zealand by 84 runs at Providence Stadium, Guyana, Providence on Saturday morning (June 8). This was Afghanistan's first victory against New Zealand in T20 Internationals.





Check ICC T20 World Cup 2024 points table here Chasing the 160-run target, New Zealand were off to a horrid start as opener Finn Allen went back to pavilion off the first ball off Fazalhaq Farooqi. Devon Conway and Kane Williamson, then, tried to steady the Kiwis' ship but the Afghani left-arm pacer had different plans. Farooqi got rid of Conway and Daryl Mitchell as the Black Caps were left reeling at 28-3 inside five overs.

Captain Rashid Khan brought himself into the attack after the powerplay and made an instant impact. Rashid got rid of Williamson first and then Mark Chapman and Michael Bracewell off the successive deliveries as New Zealand tottered at 43-6 in the 9th over.

New Zealand Inning 75-10 (15.2 ov) CRR:4.89 Batter R B 4s 6s SR Devon Conway (WK) c I Zadran b F Farooqi 8 10 1 0 80 Finn Allen b F Farooqi 0 1 0 0 0 Kane Williamson (C) c G Naib b R Khan 9 13 1 0 69.23 Daryl Mitchell c Rahmanullah Gurbaz b F Farooqi 5 5 1 0 100 Glenn Phillips c R Khan b M Nabi 18 18 2 0 100 Mark Chapman b R Khan 4 7 0 0 57.14 Michael Bracewell lbw b R Khan 0 1 0 0 0 Mitchell Santner b M Nabi 4 8 0 0 50 Matt Henry Not out 12 17 0 1 70.59 Lockie Ferguson c & b R Khan 2 5 0 0 40 Trent Boult Not out 3 7 0 0 42.86 Extras 10 (b 0, Ib 5, w 5, nb 0, p 0) Total 75 (10 wkts, 15.2 Ov) Bowler O M R W WD ECO Fazalhaq Farooqi 3.2 0 17 3 3 5.1 Mohammad Nabi 4 0 16 2 0 4 Naveen ul Haq 3 0 10 0 0 3.33 Rashid Khan 4 0 17 4 2 4.25 Noor Ahmad 1 0 10 0 0 10

How does defeat keep New Zealand's chances for Super 8 on hinges?

With a big defeat against Afghanistan, the Kiwis need to win their remaining three matches but it won't be easy as they have to beat West Indies next. Afghanistan already registered two victories and putting their chances for Super 8 round.

Earlier, the Kiwis conceded just 55 runs off the first ten overs. Rahmanullah Gurbaz and Ibrahim Zadran upped the ante after that as they smashed five sixes in the next 14 balls with three of them coming in an over off Bracewell.