T20 WC 2026: New Zealand vs UAE preview, toss time, live streaming

On Day 4 of ICC T20 World Cup 2026 , New Zealand will lock horns with UAE in match 11 at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai.

New Zealand team news

The New Zealand cricket team head into their ICC T20 World Cup 2026 clash against the United Arab Emirates cricket team on Tuesday with momentum after a solid Group D start. The Black Caps secured a five-wicket win over Afghanistan, powered by a fluent 65 from Tim Seifert and valuable contributions from Glenn Phillips in Chennai. While injuries and fitness concerns have caused some squad shuffles in the lead-up, New Zealand’s core players remain pivotal to their title ambitions.

UAE team news

The United Arab Emirates will be eager to make an impression in their ICC T20 World Cup 2026 Group D fixture against New Zealand on Tuesday. Led by captain Muhammad Waseem, the UAE have announced a 15-member squad featuring a blend of experienced campaigners and exciting talent.

Waseem, the team’s leading run-scorer in T20Is, will anchor the batting, while Alishan Sharafu and Junaid Siddique offer crucial all-round options. The outfit has been preparing through warm-up matches and build-up series, aiming to adapt quickly to conditions and challenge higher-ranked sides in the tournament.

T20 World Cup 2026: New Zealand vs UAE Playing 11

New Zealand playing 11 (probable): Finn Allen, Tim Seifert, Rachin Ravindra, Glenn Phillips, Mark Chapman, Daryl Mitchell, Mitchell Santner, James Neesham, Matt Henry, Lockie Ferguson, Jacob Duffy

UAE playing 11 (probable): Aryansh Sharma, Muhammad Waseem, Shoaib Khan, Alishan Sharafu, Harshit Kaushik, Dhruv Parashar, Muhammad Irfan, Muhammad Farooq, Haider Ali, Junaid Siddique, Muhammad Rohid

New Zealand vs UAE: Head-to-head stats in T20Is

Total matches: 3

New Zealand won: 2

UAE won: 1

No result: 0

New Zealand vs UAE T20 World Cup 2026: Full squad

New Zealand squad: Mitchell Santner (c), Finn Allen, Michael Bracewell, Mark Chapman, Devon Conway, Jacob Duffy, Lockie Ferguson, Matt Henry, Kyle Jamieson, Daryl Mitchell, James Neesham, Glenn Phillips, Rachin Ravindra, Tim Seifert, Ish Sodhi

UAE squad: Muhammad Waseem (c), Alishan Sharafu, Aryansh Sharma, Dhruv Parashar, Haider Ali, Harshit Kaushik, Junaid Siddique, Mayank Kumar, Muhammad Arfan, Muhammad Farooq, Muhammad Jawadullah, Muhammad Zohaib, Rohid Khan, Sohaib Khan, Simranjeet Singh

New Zealand vs UAE T20 World Cup 2026: Live streaming and telecast details

When will the New Zealand vs UAE match in the ICC T20 World Cup 2026 take place?

The New Zealand vs UAE match in the ICC T20 World Cup 2026 will be played on Tuesday, February 10.

What will be the venue for the New Zealand vs UAE match in the ICC T20 World Cup 2026?

The New Zealand vs UAE match in the ICC T20 World Cup 2026 will be played at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai.

What time will the toss for the New Zealand vs UAE match in the ICC T20 World Cup 2026 take place?

The toss for the New Zealand vs UAE match in the ICC T20 World Cup 2026 will take place at 2.30 pm IST.

What time will the first ball of the New Zealand vs UAE match in the ICC T20 World Cup 2026 be bowled?

The first ball of the New Zealand vs UAE match in the ICC T20 World Cup 2026 will be bowled at 3 pm IST.

Where to watch the live telecast of the New Zealand vs UAE match in the ICC T20 World Cup 2026 in India?

The live telecast of the New Zealand vs UAE match in the ICC T20 World Cup 2026 will be available on the Star Sports Network in India.

Where to watch the live streaming of the New Zealand vs UAE match in the ICC T20 World Cup 2026 in India?

The live streaming of the New Zealand vs UAE match in the ICC T20 World Cup 2026 will be available on the JioHotstar app and website in India.