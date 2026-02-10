India vs Pakistan: Why Islamabad reversed boycott call; Timeline of events

While instructing the Pakistan cricket team to take the field against India, the Pakistan prime minister said the decision was taken after he received calls from friendly nations. The ICC said the engagement with the Pakistan Cricket Board took place as part of broader discussions, with all parties recognising the need for constructive dealings and being united, committed and purposeful in serving the best interests of the game with integrity, neutrality and cooperation. The controversy surrounding the India vs Pakistan fixture in the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026 ended after the International Cricket Council (ICC) reached a resolution following meetings with the Pakistan Cricket Board and the Bangladesh Cricket Board.While instructing the Pakistan cricket team to take the field against India, the Pakistan prime minister said the decision was taken after he received calls from friendly nations. The ICC said the engagement with the Pakistan Cricket Board took place as part of broader discussions, with all parties recognising the need for constructive dealings and being united, committed and purposeful in serving the best interests of the game with integrity, neutrality and cooperation.

With the impasse resolved, Business Standard takes a look at the timeline of events surrounding the India vs Pakistan match.

January 21: ICC rejects Bangladesh request

The ICC turns down the BCB’s request to shift matches out of India and gives Bangladesh 24 hours to confirm participation, warning that Scotland will replace them if they withdraw.

January 23: Bangladesh removed from tournament

After receiving no response, the ICC informs the BCB that Bangladesh have been dropped from the T20 World Cup and replaced by Scotland.

January 24: Scotland officially included

The ICC formally announces Scotland’s inclusion in the 2026 T20 World Cup, placing them in Group C.

January 25: Boycott calls emerge in Pakistan

Former Pakistan cricketers criticise the ICC decision and call for a boycott of the India match.

February 1: Pakistan announces India match boycott

February 3: ICC issues strong warning

The ICC cautions Pakistan against selective participation, citing threats to sporting integrity.

February 6–8: Diplomatic efforts intensify

Sri Lanka appeals to Pakistan, followed by a high-level ICC-BCB-PCB meeting in Lahore.

February 9: Pakistan reverses decision

Around 10 PM IST: Bangladesh Cricket Board chief Aminul Islam issued a statement in Dhaka urging Pakistan to take the field for the greater good of the game.

Around 10:35 PM IST: Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif received a call from Sri Lanka President Anura Kumara Dissanayake, who too urged him to allow the team to play the match.

Around 11:30 PM IST: Naqvi stated that it would take another day to reach a final decision.

Around midnight (IST): "In view of the outcomes achieved in multilateral discussions, as well as the request of friendly countries, the Government of Pakistan hereby directs the Pakistan National Cricket Team to take the field on February 15, 2026, for its scheduled fixture in the ICC Men's T20 World Cup," the Pakistan government stated in a press release.

After 12:15 AM on Feb 10: ICC issued a statement, stating "The dialogue between ICC and PCB took place as part of a broader engagement with both parties recognising the need for constructive dealings and being united, committed and purposeful in their aspirations to serve the best interests of the game with integrity, neutrality and cooperation."

"In that prevailing spirit, it was agreed that all members will respect their commitments as per the terms of participation for ICC events and do all that is necessary to ensure that the ongoing edition of the ICC Men's T20 World Cup is a success," the governing body said. Pakistan withdraws the boycott, citing multilateral discussions and the spirit of cricket.

What happened at the meeting in Lahore and what were Pakistan’s demands