T20 WC 2026: Scotland vs Nepal preview, toss time, live streaming

Scotland and Nepal will end their campaign in the ICC T20 World Cup 2026 on Tuesday, February 17, when they take the field at Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai in match 33 of the edition. The Scottish side will aim to end their campaign with their second win, while Nepal will look to secure their first win of the edition in the final game.

Scotland team news

Scotland head into the clash looking to regain momentum after a mixed run in the ICC T20 World Cup 2026. Under captain Richie Berrington, the side has relied on experienced names like George Munsey and Michael Leask to provide stability, while the bowling unit featuring Mark Watt and Safyaan Sharif continues to offer control through the middle overs.

ALSO READ: T20 WC Super 8 qualification scenario of Australia, Pakistan, Zimbabwe Their recent defeat to England exposed some batting inconsistencies despite Berrington’s fighting knock, and the team will be eager for a stronger powerplay showing. With qualification still within reach, Scotland are expected to stick with a balanced playing 11 built around experienced all-rounders and disciplined spin options.

Nepal team news

Nepal arrive under pressure after a difficult campaign that has seen them struggle for consistency with the bat. Captain Rohit Paudel’s side has shown flashes through Dipendra Singh Airee and Aasif Sheikh, but low powerplay totals and missed opportunities have hurt their chances.

Head coach Stuart Law has urged the squad to improve focus and commitment following recent defeats, while leg-spinner Sandeep Lamichhane remains their key wicket-taking threat. Nepal are likely to emphasise early aggression and sharper fielding to challenge Scotland, as they search for a much-needed performance to restore confidence in their final group-stage outings.

Scotland vs Nepal T20 World Cup 2026: Playing 11

Scotland playing 11 (probable): George Munsey, Michael Jones, Brandon McMullen, Richie Berrington (capt), Tom Bruce, Matthew Cross (wk), Mark Watt, Michael Leask, Oliver Davidson, Brad Wheal, Brad Currie

Nepal playing 11 (probable): Kushal Bhurtel, Aasif Sheikh (wk), Rohit Paudel (capt), Dipendra Singh Airee, Aarif Sheikh, Lokesh Bam, Gulshan Jha, Karan KC, Nandan Yadav, Sandeep Lamichhane, Lalit Rajbanshi

Scotland vs Nepal T20 World Cup 2026: Head-to-head stats in T20Is

Total matches: 11

Scotland won: 5

Nepal won: 6

No result: 0

Scotland vs Nepal T20 World Cup 2026: Full squad

Scotland squad: Mark Watt, Michael Jones, Brandon McMullen, Richie Berrington (capt), Tom Bruce, Matthew Cross (wk), Oliver Davidson, Michael Leask, Chris Greaves, Zainullah Ihsan, Safyaan Sharif, George Munsey, Brad Wheal, Finlay McCreath, Brad Currie

Nepal squad: Rohit Paudel (capt), Dipendra Singh Airee, Sandeep Lamichhane, Kushal Bhurtel, Aasif Sheikh, Sundeep Jora, Aarif Sheikh, Basir Ahamad, Sompal Kami, Karan KC, Nandan Yadav, Gulshan Jha, Lalit Rajbanshi, Sher Malla, Lokesh Bam

Scotland vs Nepal T20 World Cup 2026: Live Streaming and Telecast Details

When will the Scotland vs Nepal match in the ICC T20 World Cup 2026 take place?

The Scotland vs Nepal match in the ICC T20 World Cup 2026 will be played on Tuesday, February 17.

What will be the venue for the Scotland vs Nepal match in the ICC T20 World Cup 2026?

The Scotland vs Nepal match in the ICC T20 World Cup 2026 will be played at Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai.

What time will the toss for the Scotland vs Nepal match in the ICC T20 World Cup 2026 take place?

The toss for the Scotland vs Nepal match in the ICC T20 World Cup 2026 will take place at 6.30 pm IST.

What time will the first ball of the Scotland vs Nepal match in the ICC T20 World Cup 2026 be bowled?

The first ball of the Scotland vs Nepal match in the ICC T20 World Cup 2026 will be bowled at 7 pm IST.

Where to watch the live telecast of the Scotland vs Nepal match in the ICC T20 World Cup 2026 in India?

The live telecast of the Scotland vs Nepal match in the ICC T20 World Cup 2026 will be available on the Star Sports Network in India.

Where to watch the live streaming of the Scotland vs Nepal match in the ICC T20 World Cup 2026 in India?

The live streaming of the Scotland vs Nepal match in the ICC T20 World Cup 2026 will be available on the JioHotstar app and website in India.