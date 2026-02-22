Highest successful run chase by India in ICC T20 World Cup history

Ahmedabad has proven to be a fortress for India in T20 internationals when defending big totals. When setting a target of 185 or more, India has maintained an impeccable record, winning all eight matches, including one thrilling Super Over victory. However, defending smaller totals below 185 has been a challenge, with India losing all four encounters under that threshold.

Overall, Ahmedabad’s conditions favor teams defending big scores, making it a strategic venue in T20 World Cups. India’s record here emphasizes the importance of setting imposing totals to leverage home advantage and apply scoreboard pressure on visiting sides. (More to follow)

Team India have a tough task ahead of themselves as they are chasing 188 runs in their T20 World Cup 2026 Super 8 opening clash against South Africa at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Sunday. If India manage to chase this target down, this will becoem the team's highest successful run chase in T20 World Cups.In T20 World Cups, India’s highest successful chase in the city came against South Africa in Mirpur during the 2014 edition, where they reached 173, showcasing their ability to chase under pressure.While impressive, this chase ranks as the second-highest successful run chase against South Africa in World Cup history, trailing only England’s massive 230-run chase at the Wankhede Stadium in 2016.