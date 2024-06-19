Business Standard
T20 World Cup 2024 AFG vs IND: Hardik is India's go-to man in middle overs

It might be surprising that in a team where there is Mohammed Siraj and Arshdeep Singh, Hardik Pandya is the bowler with the best swing and seam average for India in middle overs

Hardik Pandya bowling in T20 World Cup 2024. Photo: X

Abhishek Singh New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jun 19 2024 | 9:58 PM IST

Listen to This Article

As hard as it might be to believe, Hardik Pandya is the most successful bowler of the Indian unit ahead of the Super 8 stages in the T20 World Cup 2024. He has not only had the join-most wickets for any Indian to his name, but it is the amount of swing and seam has got in the USA conditions that has impressed one and all.

Best swing and seam bowler for India
It might be surprising that in a team where there is Mohammed Siraj and Arshdeep Singh, Hardik Pandya is the bowler with the best swing and seam average for India in middle overs. Hardik has swung the ball 0.51 degrees on average while his balls have seemed 0.62 degrees on average. While he is the best swing bowler, Pandya is the second-best seam bowler among all Indian pacers in the middle overs.

Most bowled bowler in the middle overs

Thanks to his brilliant number with swing and seam, there is no doubt as to why Pandya was the most bowled and highest wicket-taking bowler in the middle overs for the Indian team in the group stage.
 
India’s Middle Overs Bowling (2024 T20 World Cup)
Player Ave Swg (°) Ave Seam (°) Balls Wickets
JJ Bumrah 0.18 0.72 24 3
HH Pandya 0.51 0.62 48 5
SR Dube 0.37 0.58 6 0
A Singh 0.49 0.54 18 1
M Siraj 0.65 0.34 18 1

Pandya's bowling performance at all stages

Since the Baroda bowler and Mumbai Indians skipper has mostly been bowled in the middle lovers, it is but natural that he would pick most of his wickets in the middle overs as well. He has five wickets in the middle overs, which is more than even Jasprit Bumrah. Surprisingly, despite getting so much swing and seam, Pandya has not been bowled in the powerplay overs.

Maybe, that is a surprise kept especially for the Super 8 for all we know. 

Hardik Pandya Bowling By Phase (2024 T20 World Cup)
Phase Wickets Runs Balls ER
1 to 6 0 10 12 5
7-15 5 50 48 6.25
16-20 2 5 12 2.5

First Published: Jun 19 2024 | 9:58 PM IST

