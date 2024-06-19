T20 World Cup 2024 WI vs ENG Matchups: Pooran vs Rashid to Brook vs Russell

Business Standard
England and the Windies have always had a magnificent rivalry in cricket and it has continued in the shortest format too. Here are the key match-ups to look out for

T20 World Cup 2024 WI vs ENG Matchups. Photo: X

Abhishek Singh New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Jun 19 2024 | 7:50 PM IST

West Indies, the co-hosts of the T20 World Cup 2024, look all set to get going in the Super 8 after finishing the group stages or the first round with an impeccable performance against tough sides like New Zealand and Afghanistan. However, they will be up against the defending champions England in their very first encounter in Group 2 of the Super 8 stage.

England and the Windies have always had a magnificent rivalry in cricket, and it has continued in the shortest format too. Here are the key match-ups to look out for in their T20 World Cup 2024 clash.
Nicholas Pooran vs Adil Rashid

It is important to note here that Nicholas Pooran is going through the form of his life currently, while Rashid, most probably in the twilight of his career, has been on the back burner even against the likes of Namibia.

Although left-handers are favoured to be strong against leg spinners, the English leggie has had the better of the Trinidadian batter, getting him out on four occasions in nine innings. Pooran's average is just 16.25, while his strike rate is only 110.
 
Harry Brook vs Andre Russell

Brook, who showed glimpses of what he is capable of during the Namibia game, has a positive match-up against the dynamic Jamaican all-rounder Andre Russell. Brook strikes at 330 in three innings against Russell. The latter has not been able to get Brook out even once.


Another English spin bowler with a favourable match-up against a West Indian stylish batter is Moeen Ali. Ali has got Windies opener Brandon King out thrice in six innings. King's average of 13.33 only tells a sorry tale of how underconfident he is when facing the off-spinner.

Sherfane Rutherford vs Sam Curran

Last on the list is the left-handed maverick from Guyana, Sherfane Rutherford, who has had the better of the 2022 T20 World Cup Player of the Series Sam Curran. Rutherford, who scored an all-important unbeaten 68 against New Zealand to give his side the much-needed win, has smashed Curran at a strike rate of 242.9 and has gotten out to him only once.

WI vs ENG T20 World Cup 2024 Key Match-Ups

Head to Head - All T20s
Batter Bowler Inns Runs Balls Dismissals Average SR 4s 6s
HC Brook AD Russell 3 33 10 0 - 330 2 3
N Pooran AU Rashid 9 65 59 4 16.25 110.2 2 4
BA King MM Ali 6 40 32 3 13.33 125 3 3
SE Rutherford SM Curran 3 34 14 1 34 242.9 2  

First Published: Jun 19 2024 | 7:50 PM IST

