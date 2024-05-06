Lok Sabha polls Phase 3: 95 seats go to polls on May 7; all details here

6 min read Last Updated : May 06 2024 | 11:11 AM IST

The Lok Sabha elections in India continue with the third phase scheduled for May 7, 2024. This phase will witness 95 constituencies across 12 states exercising their electoral rights.

The nomination process for 94 of the constituencies commenced on April 12 and concluded on April 19.

The Betul constituency, Madhya Pradesh, was initially scheduled for Phase 2. however was moved to Phase 3 following the demise of the Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) candidate.

All 26 constituencies of Gujarat will vote in a single phase alongside two constituencies in Goa.

The remaining 14 constituencies of Karnataka, primarily in north Karnataka, are also slated for polling on the same day, concluding voting in the state.

Here is everything you need to know about Phase 3 of the 2024 general elections.

Lok Sabha elections 2024 Phase 3: Key dates

Date of issue of gazette notification: April 12

Last date for candidates to submit their nominations: April 19 (Friday)

Last date for the withdrawal of candidature: April 22 (Monday)

Date of polls: May 7 (Tuesday)

Counting of votes: June 4 (Tuesday)

States/UTs will go to polls in Phase 3

1) Assam: Four out of 14 LS constituencies

Barpeta, Dhubri, Guwahati, Kokrajhar

2) Bihar: Five out of 40 seats

Araria, Jhanjharpur, Khagaria, Supaul, Madhepura

3) Chhattisgarh: Seven out of 11 constituencies

Bilaspur, Durg, Janjgir-Champa, Korba, Surguja, Raigarh, Raipur

4) Goa: Two out of two seats

North Goa, South Goa

5) Gujarat: 26 out of 26 seats

Ahmedabad East, Ahmedabad West, Amreli, Anand, Banaskantha, Bhavnagar,Kachchh, Patan, Mahesana, Sabarkantha, Gandhinagar,Surendranagar, Rajkot, Porbandar, Jamnagar, Junagadh, Kheda, Panchmahal, Dahod, Vadodara, Chhota Udaipur, Bharuch, Bardoli, Surat, Navsari, Valsad

6) Karnataka: 14 out of 28 seats

Chikkodi, Belgaum, Bagalkot, Bijapur, Gulbarga, Raichur, Bidar, Koppal, Bellary, Haveri, Dharwad, Uttara Kannada, Davangere, Shimoga

7) Madhya Pradesh: Nine out of 29 seats

Bhind, Bhopal, Guna, Gwalior, Morena, Rajgarh, Sagar, Vidisha, Betul

8) Maharashtra: 11 out of 48 seats

Baramati, Raigad, Osmanabad, Latur (SC), Solapur (SC), Madha, Sangli, Satara, Ratnagiri-Sindhudurg, Kolhapur, Hatkanangle

9) Uttar Pradesh: 10 out of 80 seats

Sambhal, Hathras, Agra (SC), Fatehpur Sikri, Firozabad, Mainpuri, Etah, Budaun, Aonla, Bareilly

10) West Bengal: Four out of 42 seats

Jangipur, Maldaha Dakshin, Maldaha Uttar, Murshidabad

11) Dadra & Nagar Haveli and Daman & Diu: Two out of two constituencies

Dadra & Nagar Haveli, Daman & Diu

12) Jammu and Kashmir: One out of five seats

Anantnag-Rajouri

Key candidates and constituencies in Phase 3 Lok Sabha elections

Amit Shah (Gandhinagar): Union Home Minister Amit Shah seeks re-election from Gandhinagar, a constituency previously represented by Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) stalwarts such as LK Advani. Shah, who won by a significant margin in 2019, faces Congress leader Sonal Patel this time.

Jyotiraditya Scindia (Guna): Former Congress leader and BJP stalwart Jyotiraditya Scindia contests from Guna, Madhya Pradesh. The direct contest is against Congress leader Rao Yadvendra Singh.

Supriya Sule (Baramati): Nationalist Congress Party India (NCP) leader Supriya Sule, seeking re-election from Baramati, faces her sister-in-law Sunetra Pawar, wife of Deputy CM Ajit Pawar. Baramati is a closely watched seat in Maharashtra.

Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury (Baharampur): Congress’ Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha, Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury, contests from Baharampur, West Bengal. He has been a Member of Parliament since 1999.

Dimple Yadav (Mainpuri): Samajwadi Party leader Dimple Yadav, wife of Akhilesh Yadav, contests from Mainpuri, Uttar Pradesh, a family bastion. She faces BJP minister Jaiveer Singh and BSP's Shiv Prasad Yadav.

Pralhad Joshi (Dharwad): Union Minister Pralhad Joshi contests from Dharwad, Karnataka, in a bid for his fifth consecutive term. The BJP leader faces tough competition from Congress's Vinod Asooti.

Pallavi Dempo (South Goa): Industrialist Pallavi Shrinivas Dempo, the BJP candidate from South Goa, is the wealthiest contestant in Phase 3. Her assets include company shareholdings and luxury properties abroad.

Badruddin Ajmal (Dhubri): All India United Democratic Front (AIUDF) President Badruddin Ajmal, one of the wealthiest candidates in Assam, contests from Dhubri. He is known for his business ventures in the perfume industry.

Shripad Naik (North Goa): BJP's Shripad Naik, a five-time MP, seeks re-election from North Goa. He faces Congress candidate Ramakant Khalap.

Parties currently holding the Lok Sabha seat: State-wise list

1) Assam

Kokrajhar (ST): Independent

Dhubri (gen): All India United Democratic Front

Barpeta (gen): Congress

Guwahati (gen): BJP

2) Bihar

Jhanjharpur (gen): Janata Dal (United)

Supaul (gen): Janata Dal (United)

Araria (gen): BJP

Madhepura (gen): Janata Dal (United)

Khagaria (gen): Lok Janshakti Party

3) Chhattisgarh

Surguja (ST): BJP

Raigarh (ST): BJP

Janjgir-Champa (SC): BJP

Korba (gen): Congress

Bilaspur (gen): BJP

Durg (gen): BJP

Raipur (gen): BJP

4) Goa

South Goa (gen): Congress

North Goa (gen): BJP

5) Gujarat

All Lok Sabha seats in Gujarat will go to elections in a single phase in the third stage. In 2019, the BJP had secured all 26 seats.

6) Karnataka

The BJP had won 25 out of the 28 seats in the state in the 2019 general elections.

Hassan (gen): Janata Dal (Secular)

Mandya (gen): Independent

Bangalore Rural (gen): Congress

7) Madhya Pradesh

Morena (gen): BJP

Bhind (SC): BJP

Gwalior (gen): BJP

Guna (gen): BJP

Sagar (gen): BJP

Vidisha (gen): BJP

Bhopal (gen): BJP

Rajgarh (gen): BJP

8) Maharashtra

Raigad (gen): Nationalist Congress Party

Baramati (gen): Nationalist Congress Party

Osmanabad (gen): Shiv Sena

Latur (SC): BJP

Solapur (SC): BJP

Madha (gen): BJP

Sangli (gen): BJP

Satara (gen): BJP

Ratnagiri - Sindhudurg (gen): Shiv Sena

Kolhapur (gen): Shiv Sena

Hatkanangle (gen): Shiv Sena

9) Uttar Pradesh

Sambhal (gen): Samajwadi Party

Hathras (SC): BJP

Agra (SC): BJP

Fatehpur Sikri (gen): BJP

Firozabad (gen): BJP

Mainpuri (gen): Samajwadi Party

Etah (gen): BJP

Badaun (gen): BJP

Aonla (gen): BJP

Bareilly (gen): BJP

10) West Bengal

Maldaha Uttar (gen): Congress

Maldaha Dakshin (gen): Congress

Jangipur (gen): Trinamool Congress

Murshidabad (gen): Trinamool Congress

11) Dadra & Nagar Haveli and Daman & Diu

Dadra and Nagar Haveli and the UT of Daman and Diu were clubbed into a single UT in 2019. The new parliamentary constituencies in the UT are Daman & Diu (general seat) and Dadra & Nagar Haveli constituency (ST).

Prior to the merger, the Daman and Diu lone Lok Sabha seat was held by the BJP and the two seats in Dadra & Nagar Haveli were represented by the Shiv Sena and an independent candidate.

12) Jammu and Kashmir

Anantnag-Rajouri (gen): Jammu & Kashmir National Conference

Total voter turnout in Lok Sabha elections 2019: State-wise list

1) Assam: 81.6 per cent

2) Bihar: 57.33 per cent

3) Chhattisgarh: 71.64 per cent

4) Goa: 75.14 per cent

5) Gujarat: 64.51 per cent

6) Karnataka: 68.81 per cent

7) Madhya Pradesh: 71.2 per cent

8) Maharashtra: 61.02 per cent

9) Uttar Pradesh: 59.21 per cent

10) West Bengal: 81.76 per cent

11) Dadra & Nagar Haveli: 79.58 per cent

Daman & Diu: 71.85 per cent

12) Jammu and Kashmir: 44.97 per cent